Porsche Cars Canada reports its sales results for 2024

Brand deliveries exceed 10,000 units for the second consecutive year



10,374 deliveries for the year

718 Boxster and 911 model lines establish new sales record

Best Porsche Approved Certified Pre-owned performance ever



TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL), importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, today reported sales of 10,374 units for 2024, a decrease of 2.5% from the prior year. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales achieved a stellar 4,101 units for the year, an increase of 16.7% over the same period in 2023.

"The brand wraps up 2024 with another sales year exceeding the 10,000-mark threshold," said Trevor Arthur, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We are poised for exciting things in 2025 including the opening of the first-ever Porsche Experience Centre Toronto.”

In 2025, the Canadian subsidiary of the Stuttgart brand is inaugurating its first-ever Porsche Experience Centre Toronto, located in Pickering, ON.

Model PCL Yearly Sales 2024 2023 718 Boxster 451 280 718 Cayman 379 387 911 2,208 2,033 Cayenne 2,949 2,940 Macan 3,779 3,907 Panamera 248 280 Taycan 360 817 Grand Totals 10,374 10,644 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned 4,101 3,516





This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that reflect Porsche AG's current views about future events. These statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political, and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions, and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of publication. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those Porsche AG expresses or implies by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication. We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us:

https://www.porsche.com/canada/en | https://www.instagram.com/porschecanada | https://www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-cars-canada-ltd | https://www.youtube.com/Porsche | https://www.facebook.com/Porsche | https://www.pinterest.ca/porsche

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at press.ca.porsche.com.

Porsche Cars Canada Ltd.

165 Yorkland Boulevard, Unit 150

Toronto, ON M2J 4R2 Public Relations

Patrick Saint-Pierre

647-531-2992

patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3b2ed33-c0d8-4176-be70-2ea9b03f408a

Brand deliveries exceed 10,000 units for the second consecutive year Porsche Cars Canada reports its sales results for 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.