DTE Energy spends $3.3 billion with Michigan suppliers in 2024

Company has invested $24 billion with local suppliers since 2010, creating and sustaining 92,000 Michigan jobs

Detroit, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Detroit Voltage, a Detroit-based energy projects and electric infrastructure company, becoming a DTE supplier has been a game changer.

Since last spring, Detroit Voltage has installed hundreds of EV charging stations on behalf of DTE. Founder and CEO Deana Neely says the consistent pipeline of opportunities shines a positive light on her community-focused, forward-thinking business.

Recently, Detroit Voltage won a contract to provide public safety and field support in the aftermath of large storms. They are currently staffing up for this new contract.

“The benefits of our collaboration with DTE go beyond EV charging installations and improved electrical safety,” Neely said. “We’re making a tangible positive impact on our community by generating good-paying job opportunities that improve the local economy.”

Neely is passionate about inspiring others to get involved in renewable energy and skilled trades. She mentors other female business owners and is finishing up a book that teaches women how to launch a construction business.

“This work is about breaking down doors and offering opportunities to those behind me,” she said. “I want to let people know the possibilities are endless.”

The relationship highlights DTE’s commitment to invest in local suppliers and drive statewide economic growth.

DTE spent $3.3 billion with Michigan businesses in 2024, creating and sustaining nearly 14,000 jobs across the state. The company continues to be a leader in partnering with local suppliers. It has invested more than $24 billion with Michigan-based suppliers since 2010, creating or sustaining 92,000 Michigan jobs.

“Doing business in the communities we serve grows Michigan’s economy and puts people to work,” said Jaspreet Singh, DTE’s vice president of Corporate Services. “Our investments in local and diverse companies contribute to a thriving statewide economy and enable us to deliver higher quality, lower cost service to our customers.”

DTE partners with businesses throughout Michigan:

Southeast Michigan and Metro Detroit : DTE bought nearly $2.53 billion in goods and services from 1001 companies, including $955 million with companies located in Detroit. These efforts generated and supported at least 11,000 jobs. West Michigan: DTE spent $138 million with 167 companies, creating or sustaining more than 550 jobs. Northern Michigan: DTE invested more than $20 million with 108 companies, positively impacting about 90 jobs. South Michigan: DTE partnered with 275 companies, spending $286 million and adding or maintaining 1,200 jobs. Central Michigan: DTE invested $176 million with 94 companies, creating or sustaining 700 jobs. Thumb Region: DTE spent $137 million with 118 companies, positively impacting 600 jobs. Upper Peninsula: DTE partnered with 48 businesses, spending $31 million and generating or supporting about 140 jobs.



DTE is a founding member of Pure Michigan Business Connect, a unit of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, that encourages businesses to buy from Michigan suppliers and connects local companies with in-state opportunities.

Last year, DTE also made progress toward an ambitious goal set in 2020, spending nearly $1 billion with certified diverse suppliers. A significant number of DTE’s diverse business partners are local companies creating jobs right here in Michigan. The company has earned more than 72 supplier diversity industry awards since 2018 and has partnered with organizations like the National Minority Supplier Development Council and the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council.

“We host and attend outreach events to meet diverse business owners where they are, and connect them with new opportunities,” Singh said. “Through mentoring, we help diverse entrepreneurs build their capacity for growth. This innovative approach diversifies our supply chain and generates thousands of jobs across our state.”

