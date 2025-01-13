NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Mandalay Resources Corporation

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Mandalay Resources Corporation that journalists and other readers should disregard the blank news release, issued with a placeholder headline of "X" and sent out at 2:51am ET, over GlobeNewswire.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.