MCI Study: Brain Exercises Drive Cognitive and Functional Gains in Pre-Dementia Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new study, researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil found that computerized brain exercises drove significant gains not only in cognitive measures, but also functional measures, of people with a pre-dementia diagnosis of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). The brain exercises used in the study are from the commercially-available app BrainHQ, made by Posit Science.

“While we tend to focus on the substantial decline in cognitive ability of people with MCI, these researchers remind us that the related decline in functional ability is what disrupts lives, drives up the cost of care, and causes patients to lose the ability to live independently,” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, the CEO of Posit Science. “Here, they made novel use of a sensitive measure of functional ability and showed that these patients, who often have lost hope, can actually significantly improve both cognitively and functionally after a very modest amount of training.”

MCI is a pre-dementia condition reflecting cognitive impairment which is greater than typical age-related cognitive decline but does not yet meet the standard of decline to be classified as Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Patients with MCI are at significantly greater risk (three to five times the risk by some estimates) of advancing to a dementia diagnosis than those of the same age without MCI.

This double-blinded, randomized controlled study enrolled 66 patients, aged 60+ (average age: 74.5), who were diagnosed with MCI, and then were randomized into an intervention group or an active control group. The intervention group was asked to train for a total of 10 hours on BrainHQ exercises (two one-hour sessions per week, for five weeks), and the active control group was assigned a time-equivalent task training on computer games. Participants were evaluated before and after training on standard measures of cognition, functionality, and symptoms of anxiety and depression.

The specified primary study outcome was the Canadian Occupational Performance Measure (COPM), which was used as a sensitive measure of real-world daily function. The researchers reported a significant improvement (of 21%) on the COPM, as compared to the control group. In addition, the researchers found significant improvement in verbal learning (using the Rey Auditory Verbal Memory Test) in the intervention group (of 36.75%), as compared to the control group. Further analysis revealed changes in processing speed and verbal fluency were significant predictors of the improvements in COPM performance.

This is the 29th published study on the use of BrainHQ in patients with MCI or other forms of pre-dementia . Prior studies have shown significant gains in measures of cognition, mood, and daily living, and in the physical well-being and function of the brain as an organ.

The version of BrainHQ exercises used in this study was in Portuguese. The current version of the BrainHQ app supports usage of exercises in 13 languages. BrainHQ includes dozens of exercises and assessments as well as an extensive library of textual, graphic, and video educational materials, and can be supplemented with online lectures, courses, and coaching.

“Researchers are conducting additional studies of BrainHQ in MCI and in many other populations,” said Dr. Mahncke. “We plan to continue to advance this science, and, when appropriate, to pursue requisite regulatory approvals. We work with medical centers, clinics, insurers, and providers to assist patients and their families.”

Benefits have been shown in hundreds of studies of BrainHQ, including significant gains in standard measures of cognition (attention, processing speed, memory, and decision making), in standard measures of quality of life (depressive symptoms, confidence and control, safety, health-related quality of life) and in real-world measures (health outcomes, balance, driving, hearing, and work). BrainHQ is now offered, without charge, as a benefit by leading national and 5-star Medicare Advantage plans and by leading medical centers, clinics, and communities. Consumers can try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at http://www.brainhq.com.

Contact: media@brainhq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.