Cruise Ship Market Set to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Luxury Travel and Technological Advancements

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Cruise Ship Market by Type (Mainstream Cruise Ships, Ocean Cruise Ships, Luxury Cruise Ships, Others), by Application (Transportation, Leisure, Others), by Size (Small, Mid, Large): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" As per the report, the market size for cruise ships is anticipated to gain $16.7 billion by 2031. The industry was valued at $8 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast year of 2022 to 2031. The report provides extensive information about competitive scenario, value chain, top segments, changing market trends, key investment areas, and regional landscape.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53567 The concept of the cruise ship is typically attributed to the passenger ship where the trip and ship amenities itself are a part of a luxurious experience. Generally, the length of the cruise ship is 1,187 feet, the tonnage for a passenger cruise is 225,300 tons, and max crew-passenger capacity of almost 8,500. The world’s largest cruise ship is Royal Caribbean Internationals harmony of the seas, which was launched in 2016 that has a gross tonnage of 226,963 and length of about 1,188.1 ft with a passenger capacity of 6,780. Cruising has led to an increase in the tourism industry. Cruise ships today offer a wide range of amenities onboard which include casinos, shops, swimming pools, theatres, spas, gyms or fitness centers, libraries, buffet, lounges, clubs, tennis courts, basketball courts, infirmaries, ping pong tables, pool tables, bowling alleys, rock climbing walls, miniature golf courses, chain restaurants, obstacle courses, and video arcades. Hence, cruise ships can also be considered as 5-star hotels on boats.At present, the growth of the cruise ship market is attributed to the rising popularity of the vacation on a cruise due to the cost difference and the amenities provided by the alternative vacations. Cruise vacations are more affordable as compared to alternative land-based vacations, which include transport, meals, accommodation, and entertainment. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, 58.0% of the international vacationers are first-time cruisers, who are likely to cruise in the next few years. In addition, the market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increasing investments in automation technology, launches of new & technologically advanced ships augmented with different software use, to support the solutions offered in this market, and high growth in the maritime tourism industry. Also, digital freight forwarding services are becoming beneficial for cost-sensitive customers who seek an extensive variety of high-quality products with faster delivery timelines. Thus, an increase in maritime trading activities due to globalization is propelling the demand for digital freight forwarding services , which in turn fuels the market's growth.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝By type, the mainstream cruise ships segment held the highest market share of nearly half of the global cruise ship market in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. Mainstream cruise ships provide a comprehensive range of amenities, resembling floating resorts that cater to the upscale preferences of customers. The ocean cruise ships segment, on the other hand, is expected to witness the fastest growth with 9.6% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to several attractive packages provided by providers, entertainment activities, amenities and a huge consumer base.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53567 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞By application, the leisure segment held the largest market share in 2021 contributing to more than four-fifths of the global market and is estimated to rule the roost during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to several innovations, involving various attractive fun and leisure activities and theme cruises for travelers like mystery themes, kid themes, yoga themes, and others. On the other hand, the transportation segment is expected to showcase the fastest growth with 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to surging voyages and leisure trips arranged by generation Z and the increasing preference for huge population to live a luxurious life.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞By size, the large segment held the largest market share in 2021 accounting for more than half of the global cruise ship market and is expected to continue its supremacy from 2022 to 2031. The growing disposable income of customers across the globe, the increasing number of policies to encourage cold chain logistics, and surging tourism activities drive the growth of the segment. However, the mid segment is anticipated to witness a notable CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast timeframe. The surging trend of vacations on a mid-size cruise owing to services offered by them and cost difference.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏The regional analysis in the report states that the North America region gained the largest market share of nearly two-fifths in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to huge consumer disposable income and spending across the region and consistent technological development. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest growth with 9.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The factors influencing the growth of the market are strong forward and backward linkage industries , cheaper wages, and strong government backing.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cruise-ship-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Mitsubishi Heavy Industry Ltd.Meyer Werft Gmbh & Co. KgSamsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.AmaWaterwaysSilversea CruisesHyundai Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.MSC Cruises S.A.Fincantieri S.p.A.DSME Co. Ltd.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 