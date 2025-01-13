Zumiez Inc. Reports Holiday 2024 Sales Results

Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today announced that the Company's comparable sales for the nine-week period ended January 4, 2025 increased 5.6% from the comparable nine-week period in the prior year ending January 6, 2024.



From a regional perspective, North America comparable sales were up 6.9% and other international comparable sales, which consists of Europe and Australia, were up 1.1% over the same comparable period in the prior year.

During the nine-week period, the Women’s category posted the largest positive comparable sales growth, followed by Men’s and Footwear. Accessories was the most negative category, followed by Hardgoods.

Based on results for the nine-week period ended January 4, 2025, the Company now anticipates fiscal 2024 fourth quarter net sales will be between $275 million and $277 million, compared to our previous guidance range of $284 million to $288 million. Earnings per share for the quarter is now expected to be between $0.72 and $0.77 compared to our previous guidance of $0.83 to $0.93. As a reminder, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 included an additional week compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The Company currently anticipates that the incremental week included in the prior year will have a negative impact on the year-over-year growth rate in net sales for the fourth quarter of approximately 4% which is anticipated in the guidance provided.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We achieved solid, mid-single-digit comparable sales growth for the first two months of our fiscal fourth quarter, however this result was below our planned comparable sales for the quarter. After generally trending on plan through early December, we saw softer than expected results in the peak weeks of holiday. We continue to be confident that the recent changes we’ve made to our merchandise assortments and customer engagement tactics have the business positioned to deliver further top and bottom-line gains. We look forward to building on our recent progress in fiscal 2025 and generating greater value for our shareholders in the years to come.”

