Alamos Gold Continues to Define High-Grade Mineralization Across the Island Gold Deposit; Ongoing Success Expected to Drive Additional Growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported new results from underground and surface drilling at the Island Gold Mine. Exploration drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization across the Island Gold Deposit, as well as within several hanging wall and footwall structures. The ongoing success through 2024 is expected to drive another year of growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources within the year-end update to be released in February 2025.

"Our drilling program at Island Gold over the past year has been one of the most successful in the history of the asset in terms of the magnitude of high-grade intercepts across the lateral extent of the main deposit, and within the numerous newly defined hanging wall and footwall zones. We expect this to drive another year of growth in combined Mineral Reserves and Resources, marking the ninth consecutive year, with grades also increasing over that time frame. Island Gold has established itself as one of the highest-grade and fastest growing deposits in the world. With the main structure open laterally and down-plunge, and significant high-grade results being intersected within emerging and yet to be defined zones in proximity to the main structure, we see excellent potential for this pace of growth to continue,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Island Gold Main zone exploration highlights: high-grade mineralization extended outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the E1E and C-Zones. These zones are the main structures which host the majority of currently defined Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold. New highlights include1:

Island West (C-Zone) 67.68 g/t Au (16.07 g/t cut) over 3.61 m (790-479-62); 31.59 g/t Au (31.59 g/t cut) over 4.18 m (890-461-58); 16.58 g/t Au (16.58 g/t cut) over 5.56 m (890-461-40); 40.21 g/t Au (21.69 g/t cut) over 2.08 m (790-479-69); 22.71 g/t Au (11.48 g/t cut) over 2.14 m (890-461-54); and 20.09 g/t Au (20.09 g/t cut) over 2.13 m (1025-497-08).

Island East (E1E-Zone) 55.50 g/t Au (45.31 g/t cut) over 3.87 m (MH40-02); 49.26 g/t Au (49.26 g/t cut) over 2.07 m (540-578-05); 31.55 g/t Au (31.55 g/t cut) over 2.92 m (MH40-03); and 26.25 g/t Au (26.25 g/t cut) over 2.57 m (540-578-08).



Island Gold Hanging Wall and Footwall exploration highlights: high-grade gold mineralization intersected within new and recently defined hanging wall and footwall zones across the main Island Gold Deposit. These zones represent significant opportunities to continue to grow near mine Mineral Reserves and Resources which are low-cost to develop and produce from, given their proximity to existing infrastructure. New highlights include1:

• Island West Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones

B Zone • 17.08 g/t Au (17.08 g/t cut) over 2.05 m (890-461-07). NS2 Zone: expanding a new structure parallel and 200 m east of NS1 Zone • 18.45 g/t Au (10.75 g/t cut) over 2.58 m (1025-497-04). D1 Zone: • 12.75 g/t Au (9.55 g/t cut) over 3.93 m (890-461-07). DN2 Zone: newly defined zone • 16.34 g/t Au (16.34 g/t cut) over 1.99 m (790-479-65); and • 7.86 g/t Au (7.86 g/t cut) over 4.17 m (MH39-01). • Island East Footwall Zones E1D1 Zone • 63.51 g/t Au (14.53 g/t cut) over 2.09 m (945-624-65A); • 26.38 g/t Au (26.38 g/t cut) over 2.04 m (945-624-71); and • 6.90 g/t Au (6.90 g/t cut) over 6.06 m (945-624-62). NTH3 Zone • 37.02 g/t Au (29.46 g/t cut) over 2.42 m (840-572-56); • 29.63 g/t Au (8.91 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (840-572-48); • 30.21 g/t Au (15.61 g/t cut) over 1.99 m (840-572-46); and • 15.87 g/t Au (15.87 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (840-572-45).



Other Hanging Wall and Footwall intersections within yet to be defined zones (Unknown Zones): drilling continues to intersect high-grade mineralization beyond currently defined zones and in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. This includes drill hole 890-461-42 (584.20 g/t Au over 6.80 m), located 10 m north of the main C-Zone in Island West. These are part of more than 2,000 intersections above 3 g/t Au outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources in the hanging wall and footwall. Through additional drilling, there is excellent potential to define additional new zones supporting significant growth in near-mine Mineral Reserves and Resources. New highlights include2:

Footwall

584.20 g/t Au over 6.80 m (890-461-42);

129.76 g/t Au over 2.90 m (440-586-01);

58.77 g/t Au over 4.90 m (890-461-17);

114.22 g/t Au over 2.20 m (890-461-34);

92.85 g/t Au over 2.20 m (890-461-56);

46.83 g/t Au over 4.20 m (890-461-47);

25.95 g/t Au over 6.10 m (890-461-57);

40.59 g/t Au over 3.85 m (890-461-54);

61.33 g/t Au over 2.35m (490-450-06);

24.16 g/t Au over 5.95 m (890-461-54);

12.12 g/t Au over 9.55 m (945-624-48);

31.23 g/t Au over 3.40 m (890-461-52);

32.57 g/t Au over 3.05 m (560-481-17);

33.23 g/t Au over 2.75 m (890-461-33); and

44.94 g/t Au over 2.00 m (890-461-40).



Hanging Wall

158.03 g/t Au over 2.00 m (490-450-05);

46.75 g/t Au over 6.10 m (850-475-13);

38.44 g/t Au over 5.35 m (1025-517-34);

30.95 g/t Au over 6.25 m (890-461-57);

38.63 g/t Au over 3.80 m (890-461-52);

37.61 g/t Au over 3.05 m (850-475-27);

28.05 g/t Au over 3.90 m (890-461-10); and

22.74 g/t Au over 3.75 m (580-463-29).

Island Gold East delineation and definition drilling highlights: ongoing drilling focused on the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves from the 945, 1040, and 1130-levels has defined wider, higher-grade zones over a 150 m by 250 m area within the Island Main structure. New highlights include1:

31.42 g/t Au (22.16 g/t cut) over 17.87 m (945-624-52);

37.92 g/t Au (21.18 g/t cut) over 13.46 m (1130-623-34);

23.57 g/t Au (21.93 g/t cut) over 19.34 m (1130-623-25);

37.07 g/t Au (31.64 g/t cut) over 7.94 m (1130-623-35); and

8.72 g/t Au (8.72 g/t cut) over 18.65 m (945-624-50).



1 All reported composite intervals are calculated true width of the mineralized zones. Drillhole composite intervals reported as “cut” may include higher grade samples which have been cut to: Island West and Island Main (C-zone) @ 225 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; E1D Zone @ 100 g/t; B-Zone, E1D1 and NS1 @ 90 g/t Au; NTH3 @ 60 g/t; D1 and G1 @ 45 g/t Au, DN, DN2, NS2 and NTH zones @ 35 g/t Au.

2 All reported composite intervals are core length, true width is unknown at this time, and gold grades are reported as uncut.

New highlight intercepts can be found in Tables 1 and 2, and in Figures 1 and 2 at the end of this news release.

2024 Exploration Drilling Program

A total of $19 million was budgeted for exploration at Island Gold in 2024, up from $14 million in 2023. The focus of the program was to define new Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure. A total of 50,416 m of underground exploration drilling was completed in 185 holes in 2024, relative to a planned 41,000 m. Additionally, 9,849 m of surface exploration drilling was completed in 11 holes. This drilling focused on evaluating targets across the strike extent of the main Island Gold Deposit (E1E and C-Zones), as well as expanding newly defined zones in the hanging wall and footwall of Island Gold.

In addition to the exploration budget, 36,686 m of underground delineation drilling was completed in 155 holes in 2024, which focused on the conversion of the large Mineral Resource base to Mineral Reserves.

Island West

Underground Exploration Drilling

High-grade gold mineralization further extended and has now been defined 150 m to the west of the 490-level, and up-plunge from existing Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island West. Drilling is being conducted from the 490-level, 790-level, and the 1025-level exploration drifts, between vertical depths of 400 m and 1,200 m.

New highlights in the C-Zone include (Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2) 1:

Island West (C-Zone) 67.68 g/t Au (16.07 g/t cut) over 3.61 m (790-479-62); 31.59 g/t Au (31.59 g/t cut) over 4.18 m (890-461-58); 16.58 g/t Au (16.58 g/t cut) over 5.56 m (890-461-40); 40.21 g/t Au (21.69 g/t cut) over 2.08 m (790-479-69); 22.71 g/t Au (11.48 g/t cut) over 2.14 m (890-461-54); 20.09 g/t Au (20.09 g/t cut) over 2.13 m (1025-497-08); and 12.36 g/t Au (7.05 g/t cut) over 2.70 m (790-479-58).



Island West Hanging Wall Zones

In addition to testing the main Island Gold structure (C-Zone), underground exploration drilling continued to target high-grade gold mineralization in sub-parallel and perpendicular structures in the hanging wall from the 490, 890, 900, and 1025-levels.

NS1 and NS2 Hanging Wall Zones

The NS1 zone is a north-striking structure with a high-angle orientation relative to the C-Zone that was discovered in early 2023. The first stopes were mined from the NS1 zone during the second half of 2023 and it continues to be actively mined, highlighting the near-term opportunities within these hanging wall and footwall zones.

The NS2 zone is a new sub-parallel north-strike structure discovered 200 m east of the NS1 zone. To date, this zone has been defined over a vertical extent of 300 m, and an average strike of 100 m.

In addition, several other north-striking high-angle structures have been identified across the deposit from reinterpretation of historical hanging wall drilling, which will be further evaluated as underground exploration drilling advances.

New highlights from the Island West Hanging Wall zones include (Figure 2, Table 1):

• Island West Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones B Zone • 17.08 g/t Au (17.08 g/t cut) over 2.05m (890-461-07). NS2 Zone: • 18.45 g/t Au (10.75 g/t cut) over 2.58 m (1025-497-04); • 13.08 g/t Au (13.08 g/t cut) over 1.99 m (1025-517-34); and • 10.85 g/t Au (10.55 g/t cut) over 2.05 m (1025-497-23). D1 Zone: • 12.75 g/t Au (9.55 g/t cut) over 3.93 m (890-461-07); • 11.72 g/t Au (10.06 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (890-461-04); and • 9.80 g/t Au (9.80 g/t cut) over 2.43 m (890-461-06). DN2 Zone: • 16.34 g/t Au (16.34 g/t cut) over 1.99 m (790-479-65); and • 7.86 g/t Au (7.86 g/t cut) over 4.17 m (MH39-01).



Island East

Surface and Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization within gaps between Mineral Reserves and Resources in upper to middle portions of Island East.

In addition, surface drilling continues to define and expand high-grade gold mineralization in the middle to lower portions of Island East and Island Main. This includes within a large 200 m by 400 m gap in Mineral Reserves and Resources in Island East between 1,100 m and 1,300 m depths, as well as in Island Main between 1,300 m and 1,400 m depths (holes MH40-02 (55.50 g/t Au (45.31 g/t cut) over 3.87 m) and MH 40-03 (31.55 g/t Au (31.55 g/t cut) over 2.92 m)). Following the completion of the surface drilling program, additional drilling will be completed as underground development and drill platforms are established closer to this area.

New highlights in the E1E-Zone include (Figure 1, Tables 1 and 2):

Island East (E1E-Zone) 55.50 g/t Au (45.31 g/t cut) over 3.87 m (MH40-02); 49.26 g/t Au (49.26 g/t cut) over 2.07 m (540-578-05); 31.55 g/t Au (31.55 g/t cut) over 2.92 m (MH40-03); 26.25 g/t Au (26.25 g/t cut) over 2.57 m (540-578-08); and 18.39 g/t Au (18.39 g/t cut) over 2.16 m (MH39-04).



Underground Delineation Drilling

Delineation and definition drilling focused on Mineral Resource conversion in Island East from the 945, 1040, and 1130-levels continues to define wide, higher-grade zones in Island East. This includes a 150 m by 250 m zone with significantly higher than average grades and widths relative to the rest of the Island Gold deposit. This is expected to support further growth in high-grade Mineral Reserves. New highlights include1:

31.42 g/t Au (22.16 g/t cut) over 17.87 m (945-624-52);

37.92 g/t Au (21.18 g/t cut) over 13.46 m (1130-623-34);

23.57 g/t Au (21.93 g/t cut) over 19.34 m (1130-623-25);

37.07 g/t Au (31.64 g/t cut) over 7.94 m (1130-623-35); and

8.72 g/t Au (8.72 g/t cut) over 18.65 m (945-624-50).



Island East Footwall Zones

Underground exploration drilling continues to target high-grade gold mineralization in structures in the footwall from the 840 and 945-levels that were defined and included in year-end 2023 Mineral Reserves and Resources. Ongoing drilling in 2024 continues to confirm the continuity and extend high-grade gold mineralization within the E1D1 and NTH3 zones, located 10 m and 60 m from the E1E-Zone, respectively.

New highlights from the Island East Footwall zones include (Figure 2, Table 1):

E1D1 Zone

63.51 g/t Au (14.53 g/t cut) over 2.09 m (945-624-65A);

26.38 g/t Au (26.38 g/t cut) over 2.04 m (945-624-71); and

6.90 g/t Au (6.90 g/t cut) over 6.06 m (945-624-62).



NTH3 Zone

37.02 g/t Au (29.46 g/t cut) over 2.42 m (840-572-56);

29.63 g/t Au (8.91 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (840-572-48);

30.21 g/t Au (15.61 g/t cut) over 1.99 m (840-572-46); and

15.87 g/t Au (15.87 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (840-572-45).

As with the hanging wall and footwall zones in Island West, these footwall zones in Island East highlight the potential to add high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure which would be low-cost to develop and mine.

Other Zones

The majority of Island Gold’s Mineral Reserves and Resources and main production horizons are hosted in the C/E1E structure. The Island Gold Deposit also consists of a growing number of sub-parallel and high-angle mineralized structures outside of the main C/E1E-Zone. As underground development advances, these sub-parallel hanging wall and footwall structures can be targeted and defined with step-out drilling from underground drill platforms.

These zones, and other targets within the hanging wall and footwall, represent significant opportunities to continue defining additional high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. In 2023, approximately 70% of the growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources (before depletion) came from additions in recently defined hanging wall and footwall zones. These additions continue to enhance the ounce per vertical metre profile and provide additional operational flexibility with multiple mining horizons from the same lateral development levels.

The following are highlights of new hanging wall and footwall intersections from underground exploration drilling where the geometry and continuity are not yet established (“Unknown Zone”). These are part of more than 2,000 intersections above 3 g/t Au within recently defined and yet to be defined zones in the hanging wall and footwall. These intersections are outside of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources, highlighting the opportunity for significant near-mine additions as ongoing drilling further defines these areas.

New highlights include (reported composite intervals are uncut and as core length, as true width is unknown at this time) (Table 1):

Footwall

584.20 g/t Au over 6.80 m (890-461-42);

129.76 g/t Au over 2.90 m (440-586-01);

58.77 g/t Au over 4.90 m (890-461-17);

114.22 g/t Au over 2.20 m (890-461-34);

92.85 g/t Au over 2.20 m (890-461-56);

46.83 g/t Au over 4.20 m (890-461-47);

25.95 g/t Au over 6.10 m (890-461-57);

40.59 g/t Au over 3.85 m (890-461-54);

61.33 g/t Au over 2.35m (490-450-06);

24.16 g/t Au over 5.95 m (890-461-54);

12.12 g/t Au over 9.55 m (945-624-48);

31.23 g/t Au over 3.40 m (890-461-52);

32.57 g/t Au over 3.05 m (560-481-17);

33.23 g/t Au over 2.75 m (890-461-33);

44.94 g/t Au over 2.00 m (890-461-40);

40.01 g/t Au over 2.10 m (890-461-54);

32.35 g/t Au over 2.50 m (890-461-17);

15.53 g/t Au over 5.00 m (790-479-51);

23.74 g/t Au over 3.20 m (890-461-23);

19.50 g/t Au over 3.75 m (890-461-33);

9.68 g/t Au over 6.90 m (890-461-48);

15.59 g/t Au over 4.25 m (890-461-23);

24.70 g/t Au over 2.45 m (1025-497-13);

11.03 g/t Au over 4.95 m (890-461-08); and

15.30 g/t Au over 3.30 m (MH39-06).



Hanging Wall

158.03 g/t Au over 2.00 m (490-450-05);

46.75 g/t Au over 6.10 m (850-475-13);

38.44 g/t Au over 5.35 m (1025-517-34);

30.95 g/t Au over 6.25 m (890-461-57);

38.63 g/t Au over 3.80 m (890-461-52);

37.61 g/t Au over 3.05 m (850-475-27);

28.05 g/t Au over 3.90 m (890-461-10);

22.74 g/t Au over 3.75 m (580-463-29);

26.64 g/t Au over 2.60 m (580-463-08);

15.12 g/t Au over 4.25 m (890-461-55A);

14.00 g/t Au over 4.10 m (1025-517-25);

22.53 g/t Au over 2.40 m (1025-517-25); and

26.93 g/t Au over 2.00 m (580-463-33).



Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at the Island Gold Mine are directed and supervised by Tyler Poulin, P.Geo., Geology Superintendent at the Island Gold Mine. Tyler Poulin is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Island Gold Mine to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Island Gold Mine is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. Exploration core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. Approximately 20% of all delineation core is cut and stored, and the entire core sample is sent for analysis on all definition programs.

The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced Fabrene bags, which are identified and sealed before being placed on pallets. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and mine samples are delivered to AGAT and Actlabs laboratories, and regional samples are delivered to ALS laboratory, all located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Mine samples greater than 10.0 g/t Au, and regional samples greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. AGAT, Actlabs and ALS are certified laboratories and have internal quality control (“QC”) programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory. The Island Gold Mine QA/QC procedures are more completely described in the August 29, 2022 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold District in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

Table 1: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground and Surface Mine Exploration Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:

Island West and Island Main (C-zone) @ 225 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au; E1D Zone @ 100 g/t Au; B Zone, E1D1 zone and NS1 @ 90 g/t Au; NTH3 Zone @ 60 g/t Au; D1 and G1 @ 45 g/t Au, DN, DN2, NS2, and NTH zone @ 35 g/t Au.

Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Au Uncut (g/t) Au Cut (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) 890-461-07 B Island West Footwall 222.15 224.20 2.05 2.05 17.08 17.08 965 890-461-49 B Island West Footwall 219.30 223.00 3.70 2.06 5.29 5.29 1030 560-481-17 B Island West Footwall 156.85 159.35 2.50 2.08 4.52 4.52 500 790-479-63 B Island West Footwall 147.20 149.85 2.65 2.40 3.41 3.41 850 490-450-04 C Island West 314.00 316.75 2.75 2.16 10.89 10.89 663 490-450-04 C Island West 171.10 176.10 5.00 2.43 10.02 10.02 579 490-450-07 C Island West 203.20 205.70 2.50 2.47 5.24 5.24 449 560-481-15 C Island West 86.70 89.50 2.80 2.01 5.28 5.28 507 560-481-17 C Island West 75.00 77.90 2.90 2.02 4.19 4.19 527 790-479-58 C Island West 185.00 187.70 2.70 2.7 12.36 7.05 823 790-479-62 C Island West 133.00 137.00 4.00 3.61 67.68 16.07 806 790-479-66 C Island West 174.65 178.15 3.50 2.35 3.58 3.58 811 790-479-69 C Island West 141.50 143.80 2.30 2.08 40.21 21.69 768 890-461-09 C Island West 225.00 227.35 2.35 2.35 4.80 4.80 1032 890-461-25 C Island West 35.00 40.47 5.47 3.17 4.13 4.13 888 890-461-40 C Island West 194.85 204.10 9.25 5.56 16.58 16.58 1023 890-461-53 C Island West 131.30 134.00 2.70 2.26 3.99 3.99 913 890-461-54 C Island West 144.60 147.35 2.75 2.14 22.71 11.48 934 890-461-58 C Island West 72.45 76.65 4.20 4.18 31.59 31.59 857 1025-497-07 C Island West 250.93 254.50 3.57 2.21 5.48 5.48 1151 1025-497-08 C Island West 236.25 239.65 3.40 2.13 20.09 20.09 1134 1025-497-25 C Island West 187.50 190.00 2.50 2.07 3.70 3.70 973 1025-517-29 C Island West 236.00 238.70 2.70 2.68 9.07 9.07 1095 890-461-04 D1 Island West Footwall 98.40 101.30 2.90 2.20 11.72 10.06 946 890-461-05 D1 Island West Footwall 80.74 83.05 2.31 2.05 8.14 8.14 907 890-461-06 D1 Island West Footwall 82.60 85.50 2.90 2.43 9.80 9.80 913 890-461-07 D1 Island West Footwall 80.50 84.90 4.40 3.93 12.75 9.55 901 890-461-09 D1 Island West Footwall 95.00 105.00 10.00 2.49 6.47 6.07 939 790-479-51 DN Island West Footwall 14.00 22.00 8.00 6.30 3.80 3.80 813 790-479-61 DN Island West Footwall 13.60 16.75 3.15 2.59 3.44 3.44 823 790-479-64 DN Island West Footwall 12.10 15.85 3.75 3.48 4.15 4.15 814 790-479-72 DN Island West Footwall 18.00 24.40 6.40 4.16 3.29 3.29 809 790-479-73 DN Island West Footwall 20.65 25.45 4.80 2.52 4.85 4.85 805 790-479-65 DN2 Island West Footwall 38.90 42.00 3.10 1.99 16.34 16.34 809 790-479-67 DN2 Island West Footwall 32.55 36.45 3.90 2.81 3.79 3.79 813 790-479-72 DN2 Island West Footwall 33.90 38.65 4.75 3.09 6.05 6.05 807 790-479-73 DN2 Island West Footwall 42.90 46.45 3.55 2.04 3.72 3.72 797 945-624-69 E1D Island East Footwall 411.00 413.90 2.90 2.07 7.52 7.52 1305 MH39-01 E1D Island East Footwall 1274.85 1283.35 8.50 4.17 7.86 7.86 1207 945-624-62 E1D1 Island East Footwall 394.35 408.25 13.90 6.06 6.90 6.90 1319 945-624-65A E1D1 Island East Footwall 303.45 307.70 4.25 2.09 63.51 14.53 1203 945-624-69 E1D1 Island East Footwall 399.90 402.85 2.95 2.11 6.31 6.31 1295 945-624-71 E1D1 Island East Footwall 427.65 430.70 3.05 2.04 26.38 26.38 1313 1130-623-13 E1D1 Island East Footwall 39.50 44.00 4.50 3.35 5.93 5.93 1101 1130-623-30 E1D1 Island East Footwall 74.30 79.90 5.60 2.18 6.44 6.44 1135 440-586-07 E1E Island East 93.15 98.00 4.85 2.01 3.86 3.86 434 540-578-05 E1E Island East 65.70 68.45 2.75 2.07 49.26 49.26 531 540-578-06 E1E Island East 65.50 68.50 3.00 2.12 3.07 3.07 499 540-578-08 E1E Island East 61.60 65.00 3.40 2.57 26.25 26.25 545 840-572-56 E1E Island East 192.50 196.50 4.00 2.44 5.59 5.59 901 840-572-61 E1E Island East 203.00 205.75 2.75 2.26 3.15 3.15 884 MH39-04 E1E Island East 1239.10 1242.30 3.20 2.16 18.39 18.39 1161 MH39-05 E1E Island East 1212.60 1215.40 2.80 2.34 4.90 4.90 1121 MH40-02 E1E Island East 1455.10 1460.50 5.40 3.87 55.50 45.31 1344 MH40-03 E1E Island East 1439.85 1443.40 3.55 2.92 31.55 31.55 1317 580-463-11 G1 Island West Hanging Wall 146.00 151.70 5.70 2.29 6.51 3.35 707 580-463-17 G1 Island West Hanging Wall 46.30 48.50 2.20 1.94 4.18 4.18 564 580-463-19 G1 Island West Hanging Wall 117.00 120.00 3.00 2.67 9.54 6.77 635 580-463-31 G1 Island West Hanging Wall 119.05 121.45 2.40 1.78 3.95 3.95 662 580-463-15 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 46.05 48.55 2.50 2.10 4.05 4.05 553 560-481-22 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 362.78 366.00 3.22 2.83 7.07 7.07 380 560-481-22 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 362.78 366.00 3.22 2.83 7.07 7.07 380 1025-497-04 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 189.00 193.00 4.00 2.58 18.45 10.75 1043 1025-497-23 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 221.25 223.55 2.30 2.05 10.85 10.55 1083 1025-497-26 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 169.90 172.80 2.90 2.86 3.72 3.72 991 1025-517-30 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 247.50 249.50 2.00 1.82 6.04 6.04 1018 1025-517-32 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 242.60 244.70 2.10 2.09 7.90 5.16 1002 1025-517-34 NS2 Island West Hanging Wall 242.75 245.00 2.25 1.99 13.08 13.08 1135 620-619-04 NTH Island East Footwall 160.05 162.35 2.30 2.08 6.95 6.95 701 840-572-45 NTH3 Island East Footwall 197.00 201.00 4.00 2.50 15.87 15.87 814 840-572-46 NTH3 Island East Footwall 165.00 167.25 2.25 1.99 30.21 15.61 857 840-572-48 NTH3 Island East Footwall 233.80 238.10 4.30 2.50 29.63 8.91 804 840-572-49 NTH3 Island East Footwall 189.10 192.20 3.10 2.15 6.82 6.82 880 840-572-55 NTH3 Island East Footwall 194.10 197.00 2.90 2.48 11.25 11.25 907 840-572-56 NTH3 Island East Footwall 149.80 152.50 2.70 2.42 37.02 29.46 888 840-572-57 NTH3 Island East Footwall 158.70 161.50 2.80 2.18 5.38 5.38 859 840-572-61 NTH3 Island East Footwall 143.55 145.60 2.05 1.99 3.03 3.03 872 440-586-01 Unknown Island East Footwall 100.30 103.20 2.90 129.76 470 440-586-06 Unknown Island East Footwall 12.80 14.80 2.00 5.41 402 440-586-07 Unknown Island East Footwall 11.90 13.90 2.00 4.64 400 440-586-08 Unknown Island East Footwall 13.75 15.80 2.05 14.73 397 490-450-05 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 225.00 227.00 2.00 158.03 471 490-450-05 Unknown Island West Footwall 160.70 162.70 2.00 10.06 474 490-450-05 Unknown Island West Footwall 168.05 170.25 2.20 8.02 474 490-450-06 Unknown Island West Footwall 180.65 183.00 2.35 61.33 554 540-578-01 Unknown Island East Footwall 31.60 33.90 2.30 16.66 546 540-578-02 Unknown Island East Footwall 25.55 27.55 2.00 3.33 545 540-578-08 Unknown Island East Footwall 18.80 21.00 2.20 41.08 537 540-578-09 Unknown Island East Footwall 99.35 102.30 2.95 4.82 572 540-578-13 Unknown Island East Footwall 19.35 21.80 2.45 4.03 536 540-578-15 Unknown Island East Footwall 65.90 68.80 2.90 4.53 515 540-578-16 Unknown Island East Footwall 29.50 31.50 2.00 8.24 540 540-578-19 Unknown Island East Footwall 63.65 66.25 2.60 6.61 571 560-481-14 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 201.35 205.15 3.80 5.72 420 560-481-17 Unknown Island West Footwall 112.30 115.35 3.05 32.57 515 560-481-17 Unknown Island West Footwall 147.00 150.35 3.35 11.50 503 560-481-17 Unknown Island West Footwall 65.10 67.90 2.80 4.67 530 560-481-17 Unknown Island West Footwall 330.30 333.45 3.15 3.62 438 560-481-17 Unknown Island West Footwall 27.30 30.00 2.70 3.25 541 560-481-22 Unknown Island West Footwall 69.00 72.00 3.00 6.41 520 580-463-04 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 207.75 211.10 3.35 6.18 563 580-463-08 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 11.00 13.60 2.60 26.64 588 580-463-08 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 127.10 129.20 2.10 3.42 653 580-463-13 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 250.50 252.55 2.05 4.18 613 580-463-16 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 137.40 139.70 2.30 17.72 573 580-463-18 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 76.50 83.10 6.60 8.73 592 580-463-19 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 65.00 68.80 3.80 9.50 612 580-463-19 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 157.60 163.00 5.40 3.12 655 580-463-21 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 88.80 90.80 2.00 5.43 606 580-463-29 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 79.00 82.75 3.75 22.74 645 580-463-29 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 85.90 88.00 2.10 7.23 650 580-463-31 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 212.00 219.65 7.65 6.43 727 580-463-33 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 10.70 12.70 2.00 26.93 582 580-463-34 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 17.25 19.40 2.15 12.70 577 620-619-05 Unknown Island East Footwall 128.85 131.05 2.20 10.07 691 620-619-07 Unknown Island East Footwall 148.65 151.10 2.45 13.67 710 620-619-07 Unknown Island East Footwall 95.50 97.65 2.15 7.90 667 790-479-51 Unknown Island West Footwall 58.60 63.60 5.00 15.53 811 790-479-63 Unknown Island West Footwall 126.90 129.05 2.15 6.21 845 790-479-64 Unknown Island West Footwall 57.25 60.00 2.75 14.73 817 790-479-65 Unknown Island West Footwall 150.35 153.00 2.65 6.43 797 790-479-71 Unknown Island West Footwall 221.70 224.00 2.30 4.69 743 840-572-45 Unknown Island East Footwall 58.35 60.80 2.45 4.39 833 840-572-46 Unknown Island East Footwall 212.65 215.00 2.35 7.70 861 840-572-47 Unknown Island East Footwall 207.90 210.00 2.10 3.51 910 840-572-52 Unknown Island East Footwall 56.15 58.65 2.50 5.47 875 840-572-55 Unknown Island East Footwall 201.50 204.00 2.50 3.25 909 840-572-59 Unknown Island East Footwall 176.70 178.75 2.05 3.01 911 850-475-13 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 24.00 30.10 6.10 46.75 873 850-475-14 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 17.00 22.50 5.50 3.98 865 850-475-27 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 179.95 183.00 3.05 37.61 997 890-461-08 Unknown Island West Footwall 82.55 87.50 4.95 11.03 916 890-461-10 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 198.65 202.55 3.90 28.05 880 890-461-16 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 65.00 67.10 2.10 5.53 894 890-461-16 Unknown Island West Footwall 259.00 261.05 2.05 3.55 981 890-461-17 Unknown Island West Footwall 44.55 49.45 4.90 58.77 900 890-461-17 Unknown Island West Footwall 151.70 154.20 2.50 32.35 981 890-461-17 Unknown Island West Footwall 52.15 57.75 5.60 4.12 906 890-461-20A Unknown Island West Footwall 140.15 143.00 2.85 3.25 967 890-461-23 Unknown Island West Footwall 202.60 205.80 3.20 23.74 1031 890-461-23 Unknown Island West Footwall 42.30 46.55 4.25 15.59 901 890-461-23 Unknown Island West Footwall 54.30 57.60 3.30 8.07 910 890-461-23 Unknown Island West Footwall 212.25 216.80 4.55 3.21 1040 890-461-25 Unknown Island West Footwall 123.50 127.50 4.00 3.25 946 890-461-26 Unknown Island West Footwall 32.20 34.75 2.55 9.24 888 890-461-31 Unknown Island West Footwall 136.20 139.40 3.20 11.89 959 890-461-32 Unknown Island West Footwall 218.30 221.35 3.05 4.15 1024 890-461-33 Unknown Island West Footwall 294.50 297.25 2.75 33.23 1083 890-461-33 Unknown Island West Footwall 305.00 308.75 3.75 19.50 1091 890-461-33 Unknown Island West Footwall 208.00 210.50 2.50 6.12 1018 890-461-34 Unknown Island West Footwall 161.80 164.00 2.20 114.22 977 890-461-35 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 320.40 323.90 3.50 5.01 1083 890-461-35 Unknown Island West Footwall 37.60 40.05 2.45 3.43 892 890-461-39 Unknown Island West Footwall 215.30 217.50 2.20 5.36 1033 890-461-39 Unknown Island West Footwall 35.00 38.60 3.60 4.85 894 890-461-39 Unknown Island West Footwall 161.50 163.70 2.20 4.17 991 890-461-40 Unknown Island West Footwall 158.30 160.30 2.00 44.94 991 890-461-40 Unknown Island West Footwall 212.30 214.50 2.20 12.01 1034 890-461-40 Unknown Island West Footwall 38.40 40.50 2.10 9.18 897 890-461-42 Unknown Island West Footwall 153.60 160.40 6.80 584.20 976 890-461-46 Unknown Island West Footwall 73.40 75.70 2.30 8.72 902 890-461-47 Unknown Island West Footwall 118.40 122.60 4.20 46.83 899 890-461-48 Unknown Island West Footwall 38.05 44.95 6.90 9.68 894 890-461-48 Unknown Island West Footwall 222.20 224.70 2.50 6.93 1018 890-461-52 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 229.55 233.35 3.80 38.63 1033 890-461-52 Unknown Island West Footwall 40.00 43.40 3.40 31.23 896 890-461-53 Unknown Island West Footwall 86.70 90.45 3.75 17.21 896 890-461-53 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 114.55 116.60 2.05 5.26 906 890-461-53 Unknown Island West Footwall 49.90 51.90 2.00 4.65 883 890-461-54 Unknown Island West Footwall 117.10 120.95 3.85 40.59 921 890-461-54 Unknown Island West Footwall 41.35 43.45 2.10 40.01 885 890-461-54 Unknown Island West Footwall 89.15 95.10 5.95 24.16 908 890-461-55 Unknown Island West Footwall 7.30 9.30 2.00 11.35 872 890-461-55 Unknown Island West Footwall 42.70 45.40 2.70 9.67 899 890-461-55 Unknown Island West Footwall 33.95 39.75 5.80 8.84 893 890-461-55A Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 35.00 39.25 4.25 15.12 893 890-461-55A Unknown Island West Footwall 190.20 193.00 2.80 7.05 1008 890-461-56 Unknown Island West Footwall 190.50 192.70 2.20 92.85 984 890-461-57 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 43.70 49.95 6.25 30.95 902 890-461-57 Unknown Island West Footwall 238.70 244.80 6.10 25.95 1057 890-461-57 Unknown Island West Footwall 228.25 230.60 2.35 8.48 1047 945-624-48 Unknown Island East Footwall 349.20 358.75 9.55 12.12 1271 945-624-50 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 141.55 150.60 9.05 4.33 1062 1025-497-02 Unknown Island West Footwall 158.15 160.35 2.20 16.96 1074 1025-497-05 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 212.60 214.65 2.05 3.80 1082 1025-497-08 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 254.60 256.60 2.00 4.96 1146 1025-497-12 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 262.95 267.00 4.05 5.20 1107 1025-497-13 Unknown Island West Footwall 155.60 158.05 2.45 24.70 1029 1025-517-01 Unknown Island West Footwall 81.15 83.70 2.55 8.66 1033 1025-517-18 Unknown Island West Footwall 101.05 103.35 2.30 6.31 1069 1025-517-25 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 179.40 181.80 2.40 22.53 1136 1025-517-25 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 115.85 119.95 4.10 14.00 1091 1025-517-31 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 110.00 112.45 2.45 14.66 1034 1025-517-32 Unknown Island West Footwall 108.00 110.15 2.15 8.90 1004 1025-517-34 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 280.90 286.25 5.35 38.44 1158 MH39-02 Unknown Island East Footwall 1241.00 1243.00 2.00 7.62 1164 MH39-02 Unknown Island East Footwall 1320.00 1322.30 2.30 3.40 1238 MH39-04 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 1217.00 1221.00 4.00 4.14 1140 MH39-06 Unknown Island East Footwall 1371.50 1374.80 3.30 15.30 1292





Table 2: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Delineation Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 100 g*m g/t Au weighted average, capping values:

Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au

Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Au Uncut (g/t) Au Cut (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) 945-624-52 E1E Island East 316.90 355.15 38.25 17.87 31.42 22.16 1238 945-624-50 E1E Island East 292.15 322.50 30.35 18.65 8.72 8.72 1218 1130-623-25 E1E Island East 49.60 79.80 30.20 19.34 23.57 21.93 1106 1130-623-30 E1E Island East 164.50 191.30 26.80 9.19 4.06 4.06 1199 1130-623-34 E1E Island East 173.50 207.00 33.50 13.46 37.92 21.18 1226 1130-623-35 E1E Island East 142.00 178.15 36.15 7.94 37.07 31.64 1203





Table 3: Underground exploration and delineation, and surface exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) UTM Elevation (m) 1025-497-02 184 -29 231.0 690565 5351646 -609 1025-497-04 167 -15 282.0 690566 5351646 -609 1025-497-05 165 -24 228.0 690566 5351646 -609 1025-497-07 157 -37 270.0 690566 5351646 -610 1025-497-08 169 -33 390.0 690566 5351646 -610 1025-497-12 193 -25 315.0 690565 5351646 -609 1025-497-13 199 -13 222.0 690565 5351646 -609 1025-497-23 158 -25 255.0 690566 5351646 -609 1025-497-25 215 4 291.0 690564 5351646 -608 1025-497-26 192 0 177.0 690566 5351646 -608 1025-517-01 187 -18 390.0 690778 5351653 -624 1025-517-18 140 -40 231.0 690780 5351654 -624 1025-517-25 177 -45 378.0 690778 5351653 -624 1025-517-29 219 -20 276.0 690777 5351653 -624 1025-517-30 192 -3 300.0 690778 5351653 -623 1025-517-31 192 -14 300.0 690778 5351653 -624 1025-517-32 218 1 291.0 690777 5351653 -623 1025-517-34 200 -29 300.0 690777 5351653 -624 1130-623-13 128 -20 135.0 691825 5351897 -706 1130-623-25 198 -15 87.0 691821 5351897 -705 1130-623-30 137 -38 234.0 691824 5351897 -706 1130-623-30 137 -38 234.0 691824 5351897 -706 1130-623-34 154 -44 207.0 691824 5351897 -706 1130-623-35 167 -44 192.0 691823 5351897 -706 440-586-01 187 -48 177.0 691357 5352049 -13 440-586-06 213 -31 156.0 691356 5352049 -13 440-586-07 214 -24 129.0 691356 5352049 -13 440-586-08 225 -10 138.0 691355 5352049 -12 490-450-04 202 -34 420.0 690072 5351600 -101 490-450-05 217 2 450.0 690071 5351600 -99 490-450-06 216 -21 447.0 690071 5351600 -100 490-450-07 209 9 348.0 690071 5351600 -99 540-578-01 120 -21 81.0 691300 5351981 -152 540-578-02 135 -26 147.0 691300 5351981 -152 540-578-05 198 2 156.0 691298 5351980 -151 540-578-06 207 28 99.0 691297 5351980 -150 540-578-08 181 -11 99.0 691298 5351980 -151 540-578-09 190 -23 114.0 691298 5351980 -151 540-578-13 214 -9 159.0 691297 5351980 -151 540-578-15 119 15 96.0 691300 5351981 -150 540-578-16 123 -13 108.0 691300 5351981 -151 540-578-19 163 -35 141.0 691298 5351980 -152 560-481-14 234 34 456.0 690408 5351582 -166 560-481-15 235 25 396.0 690408 5351582 -167 560-481-17 230 17 348.0 690408 5351582 -168 560-481-22 233 22 369.0 690408 5351583 -167 580-463-04 225 5 222.0 690281 5351436 -198 580-463-08 169 -34 219.0 690282 5351435 -200 580-463-11 161 -56 168.0 690283 5351435 -200 580-463-13 233 -6 279.0 690281 5351436 -199 580-463-15 228 32 189.0 690281 5351436 -197 580-463-16 174 3 171.0 690283 5351435 -198 580-463-17 162 19 174.0 690283 5351435 -198 580-463-18 213 -7 210.0 690281 5351435 -199 580-463-19 208 -26 225.0 690282 5351435 -200 580-463-21 179 -16 150.0 690282 5351435 -199 580-463-29 265 -49 105.0 690281 5351437 -200 580-463-31 186 -41 297.0 690281 5351435 -200 580-463-33 154 -6 213.0 690283 5351435 -199 580-463-34 154 8 204.0 690283 5351435 -198 620-619-04 187 -41 195.0 691665 5352159 -209 620-619-05 195 -49 210.0 691665 5352159 -209 620-619-07 191 -51 261.0 691665 5352159 -209 790-479-51 179 2 240.0 690081 5351504 -431 790-479-58 225 -3 291.3 690079 5351506 -432 790-479-61 202 -34 258.0 690080 5351504 -433 790-479-62 197 3 264.0 690080 5351504 -431 790-479-63 143 -14 330.0 690082 5351504 -432 790-479-64 169 -3 180.0 690081 5351504 -432 790-479-65 224 5 378.0 690079 5351506 -431 790-479-66 223 1 309.0 690079 5351506 -432 790-479-67 216 1 282.0 690079 5351505 -432 790-479-69 198 18 270.0 690080 5351504 -431 790-479-71 211 17 306.0 690080 5351505 -431 790-479-72 214 10 325.5 690080 5351505 -431 790-479-73 216 20 342.0 690080 5351505 -431 840-572-45 206 8 231.0 691246 5351955 -459 840-572-46 219 -5 219.0 691246 5351954 -459 840-572-47 232 -18 210.0 691246 5351955 -459 840-572-48 233 9 318.0 691246 5351955 -459 840-572-49 247 -11 300.0 691246 5351955 -459 840-572-52 233 -36 210.0 691246 5351955 -459 840-572-55 161 -19 255.0 691246 5351955 -459 840-572-56 167 -17 240.0 691246 5351952 -459 840-572-57 173 -6 216.0 691246 5351955 -459 840-572-59 175 -23 246.0 691246 5351955 -459 840-572-61 182 -13 219.0 691246 5351949 -459 850-475-13 32 -62 180.0 690424 5351406 -468 850-475-14 39 -52 189.0 690424 5351406 -468 850-475-27 310 -54 192.0 690420 5351406 -468 890-461-04 185 -52 327.0 690217 5351520 -484 890-461-05 204 -30 291.0 690216 5351519 -483 890-461-06 219 -33 360.0 690215 5351519 -483 890-461-07 219 -24 267.0 690215 5351519 -483 890-461-08 210 -36 291.0 690215 5351519 -483 890-461-09 198 -47 300.0 690216 5351519 -484 890-461-10 168 -4 225.0 690217 5351519 -482 890-461-16 145 -26 285.0 690219 5351520 -483 890-461-17 135 -46 276.0 690219 5351520 -484 890-461-20A 140 -45 288.0 690217 5351519 -484 890-461-23 133 -53 285.0 690219 5351520 -484 890-461-25 184 -36 150.0 690217 5351520 -483 890-461-26 178 -43 174.0 690217 5351520 -483 890-461-31 121 -43 288.0 690219 5351520 -484 890-461-32 119 -46 330.0 690219 5351520 -484 890-461-33 115 -45 360.0 690220 5351521 -484 890-461-34 117 -41 306.0 690219 5351520 -484 890-461-35 114 -42 441.0 690220 5351521 -484 890-461-39 172 -50 264.7 690218 5351520 -484 890-461-40 156 -51 261.0 690217 5351520 -484 890-461-42 134 -44 261.0 690219 5351520 -484 890-461-46 139 -29 138.0 690219 5351520 -483 890-461-47 134 -15 160.0 690219 5351520 -483 890-461-48 189 -42 273.0 690217 5351519 -484 890-461-49 183 -47 291.0 690217 5351520 -484 890-461-52 155 -45 249.0 690218 5351520 -484 890-461-53 187 -20 168.0 690217 5351519 -483 890-461-54 184 -27 210.0 690217 5351519 -483 890-461-55 170 -47 170.3 690217 5351520 -484 890-461-55A 170 -47 261.0 690217 5351519 -484 890-461-56 164 -37 210.0 690218 5351520 -483 890-461-57 133 -51 267.0 690219 5351520 -484 890-461-58 142 6 96.0 690219 5351520 -482 945-624-48 49 -81 390.0 691899 5351767 -539 945-624-50 271 -75 435.0 691894 5351767 -538 945-624-50 271 -75 435.0 691894 5351767 -538 945-624-51 245 -85 450.0 691895 5351766 -538 945-624-52 72 -69 423.0 691899 5351767 -538 945-624-62 114 -81 468.0 691898 5351766 -538 945-624-65A 57 -67 330.0 691899 5351768 -538 945-624-69 72 -65 420.0 691898 5351740 -538 945-624-71 80 -61 453.0 691898 5351740 -538 MH39-01 340 -77 1418.0 691644 5351376 397 MH39-02 340 -77 677.2 691644 5351376 397 MH39-04 342 -77 405.0 691644 5351376 397 MH39-05 340 -77 811.0 691644 5351376 397 MH39-06 340 -77 1080.6 691644 5351376 397 MH40-02 356 -72 554.0 691231 5351046 399 MH40-03 356 -72 564.0 691231 5351046 399

Note: UTM mine surface elevation 393 m

Figure 1: Island Gold Mine – C/E1E Longitudinal: New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights: C & E1E-Zone





Figure 2: Island Gold Mine – New Underground Exploration Drilling Highlights: Hanging Wall & Footwall Zones





