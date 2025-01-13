First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary Operational Metrics for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today reported certain preliminary operational metrics for the thirteen weeks ended December 29, 2024 (“fourth quarter”) and fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 (“2024”).

“We delivered on our fourth quarter target of 25 new restaurant openings, including 23 Company-owned sites. Furthermore, fourth quarter same restaurant sales and traffic growth were at the upper end of our expected range,” said Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO and President. “In 2025, we plan to build on our leading position in the Daytime Dining category through a robust real estate pipeline and with our talented team committed to driving our long-term growth strategy.”

Sales and Traffic Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2024 Same-Restaurant Sales Growth(*) -0.3% -0.5% Same-Restaurant Traffic Growth(*) -3.0% -4.0%



*Comparing the thirteen-week periods ended December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and 52 weeks ended December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 in order to compare like-for-like periods.

Restaurant Development

During the fourth quarter 2024, there were 25 new system-wide restaurant openings consisting of 23 company-owned restaurants and 2 franchise-owned restaurants. Select new restaurant openings experienced minor delays, which resulted in fewer fourth quarter operating weeks than previously planned.

During 2024, there were 50 system-wide new restaurant openings (43 company-owned and 7 franchise-owned), and two closures.

At December 29, 2024, First Watch had 572 system-wide restaurants, consisting of 489 company-owned restaurants and 83 franchise-owned restaurants across 29 states.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Mel Hope, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at the 27th Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando. The fireside chat webcast will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available at https://investors.firstwatch.com/news-and-events/events. It will also be archived on the site shortly after it has concluded.

The leadership team will also host meetings with institutional investors at the Jefferies Restaurants, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging and Leisure Summit at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Interested parties should contact their Jefferies salesperson to request a meeting.

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

Same-restaurant sales growth: the percentage change in year-over-year restaurant sales (excluding gift card breakage) for the comparable restaurant base, which is defined as the number of company-owned First Watch branded restaurants open for 18 months or longer as of the beginning of the fiscal year (“Comparable Restaurant Base”). For the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended December 29, 2024, there were 344 restaurants in our Comparable Restaurant Base.

Same-restaurant traffic growth: the percentage change in traffic counts as compared to the same period in the prior year using the Comparable Restaurant Base. For the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended December 29, 2024, there were 344 restaurants in our Comparable Restaurant Base.

System-wide restaurants: the total number of restaurants, including all company-owned and franchise-owned restaurants.

About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year and includes elevated executions of classic favorites alongside specialties such as its Quinoa Power Bowl, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation fresh juice and signature Million Dollar Bacon. After first appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023, First Watch was named 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp’s inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet. First Watch operates more than 570 First Watch restaurants in 29 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

