Autogenous Vaccine for Aquaculture Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 23.7 Million with 5.3% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Increasing Farming of High-value Aquatic Species Leading to Widespread Adoption Autogenous Vaccines for Aquaculture

Rockville, MD, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autogenous vaccine for aquaculture market has been estimated at US$ 14.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 23.7 million by the end of 2034, as per a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Evolving challenges in aquaculture are projected to increase demand for autogenous vaccines. Further, these vaccines provide customized solutions, therefore allowing producers of aquaculture to address particulate pathogen-related issues. In addition, growing awareness among aquaculture producers about the adoption of autogenous vaccines as a biosecurity measure is also contributing to market growth.

Increasing concerns about reducing the use of antibiotics and issues related to antibiotic resistance are driving demand for effective strategies for disease management. Furthermore, autogenous vaccines for aquaculture offer a non-antibiotic option to prevent and control diseases in aquatic species. Global demand for autogenous vaccines for aquaculture is noticed more in the farming of some high-value species, including trout, shrimp, and salmon.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global autogenous vaccine for aquaculture market is projected to reach US$ 23.7 million by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2034.

by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of from 2024 to 2034. North America is projected to account for 25% share of global market revenue by 2034.

share of global market revenue by 2034. Salmon species are forecasted to hold 4% share of the autogenous vaccine for aquaculture market by 2034-end.

share of the autogenous vaccine for aquaculture market by 2034-end. Sales of autogenous vaccines for aquaculture in Chile are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

“Increased emphasis on biosecurity, desire to minimize the use of antibiotics, and vaccine customization options are contributing to the rising demand for autogenous vaccines for aquaculture,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Autogenous Vaccine for Aquaculture Market:

AniCon Labor GmbH, IDT Biologika GmbH, Zoetis, Vaccinova, HIPRA, MARINNOVAC, Barramundi Asia Pte Ltd., Sanphar (ipeve), and Kennebec River Biosciences are prominent suppliers of autogenous vaccines for aquaculture. They are investing significantly in new product development and innovation to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Rising Production of Salmon in Chile Driving Demand for Autogenous Vaccines:

Demand for autogenous vaccines for aquaculture in Chile is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market value of US$ 1.12 million by 2034-end. Growing production as well as export of salmon in the country has led to an inclination toward sustainability. Chile developed sustainable aquaculture practices for salmon, which can be further used for in human food and other purposes. In addition, increasing emphasis on minimizing the use of antibiotics is also fueling sales of autogenous vaccines for aquaculture in the country.

Autogenous Vaccine for Aquaculture Industry News:

Market players are prioritizing strategic acquisitions to harness innovative ideas and drive advancements. Partnerships are also being formed to enhance supply chain management systems. Leading manufacturers are actively addressing the needs of sustainable aquaculture farming by developing and producing practical and effective autogenous vaccines for aquaculture.

For example, TransAlgae is set to revolutionize aquaculture vaccination with the introduction of microalgae-based oral delivery technology in January 2021. In collaboration with Virbac, TransAlgae is leveraging its cutting-edge technology to develop a novel vaccine for aquaculture applications.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the autogenous vaccine for aquaculture market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on fish species (salmon, tilapia, bream, labris bergylta, cyprinus carpio, sea bass, cyclopterus lumpus, trout), pathogen type (bacteria, virus), and end user (fish farming companies, aquatic research institutes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

