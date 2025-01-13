



ClearView Healthcare Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Epistemic AI to Advance Next-Generation Biomedical AI Platform

ClearView Healthcare Partners and Epistemic AI to collaborate to provide better and more efficient insights to the biopharma industry

BOSTON, MA and WESTPORT, CT – 13 January 2025: ClearView Healthcare Partners (“ClearView”), the leading life sciences strategic consultancy supporting Pharma and Biotech sponsors globally, today announced a strategic $4,000,000 minority investment in Epistemic AI, a pioneer in enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions for life sciences and biomedical research. The investment will accelerate the development of EpistemicGPT, Epistemic AI's innovative knowledge discovery platform.

With the strategic investment, ClearView will integrate Epistemic AI's technology across its existing service offerings, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and driving better outcomes for its clients. By combining human expertise with AI capabilities, the partnership will enable increased automation of complex analytical tasks, allowing more time to focus on clients’ strategic business questions, ultimately improving the quality and impact of services offered.

EpistemicGPT combines advanced large language models with a proprietary knowledge graph containing over 6 billion nodes and 20 billion connections to deliver precise, reliable biomedical information. The platform is designed to accelerate scientific discoveries and enhance patient outcomes by democratizing access to hundreds of sources of biomedical knowledge. Through partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, non-profit organizations, and government agencies, Epistemic AI aims to decentralize AI solutions across the life sciences sector, streamline drug discovery and development processes, and empower researchers with enhanced capabilities to analyze complex biomedical data.

The strategic partnership underscores both companies' commitment to advancing biomedical research and improving healthcare outcomes through innovative technology solutions. By utilizing its extensive industry experience, ClearView will help shape future iterations of the Epistemic AI platform.

Richard Mynahan, Managing Partner at ClearView Healthcare Partners commented: “This investment represents a significant step in our forward-thinking approach to advisory services, enabling more efficient and sophisticated analysis, while staying true to our core mission of providing premier strategic counsel to life sciences organizations. By combining our advanced analytics practice with Epistemic AI's cutting-edge technology, we're enhancing our ability to generate rapid, actionable insights for our clients.”

David McClain, Partner at ClearView Healthcare Partners, added: “We believe that AI represents a vital part of the future of healthcare and our investment into Epistemic AI provides us with a foothold in the space, while enabling us to continue to differentiate our leading offering for clients. We look forward to working with Stefano and his team to integrate their differentiated AI-enabled platform into our project work and support them in accelerating research and drug development decisions for their customers.”

Stefano Pacifico, Chief Executive Officer at Epistemic AI added: “The life sciences industry is at a pivotal moment where AI can dramatically accelerate research and development. By working closely with ClearView following its investment, we will be able capitalize on our technology leadership to expand the reach and impact of Epistemic AI, bringing advanced AI capabilities to more scientists and researchers across the pharmaceutical industry and ultimately transforming how the industry approaches drug discovery, development and commercialization.”

About ClearView Healthcare Partners

ClearView is the leading independent strategy consulting firm focused on the life sciences. The Company was founded on the core belief that companies driving innovation in the life sciences need strategic partners that can combine deep scientific expertise, robust analytic approaches, and sound business instincts to create actionable and impactful results. These principles have enabled ClearView to build enduring partnerships with clients across the industry and around the globe, where we thrive in engagements where the stakes are high and the answer uncertain. ClearView meets these challenges with transparent problem-solving and dedicated thought partnership to create clarity on the path forward. For further information please visit www.clearviewhcp.com

About Epistemic AI

Epistemic AI is a research intelligence platform that integrates hundreds of biomedical knowledge sources through its proprietary Knowledge Mapping and EpistemicGPT technologies. The state-of-the-art AI platform eliminates common technology barriers in research and enables validated, rapid knowledge discovery. The Epistemic AI platform effectively unlocks silos of information that can potentially deliver better cures. Epistemic AI works with leading life science companies and institutions to accelerate research insights and drug development decisions. To learn more, visit www.epistemic.ai .

