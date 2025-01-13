Brazil Potash Subsidiary Potássio do Brasil, Signs Preliminary Agreement with Mura Indigenous People for Autazes Potash Project

Agreement Formalizes Implementation of "Plano Bem Viver Mura" Development Program Following September 2023 Project Approval by the Mura Indigenous Communities

Establishes Preliminary Social and Economic Framework for a Partnership with Indigenous Communities

MANAUS, Brazil, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a company developing and constructing the largest potash fertilizer project in Brazil, today announced the signing of a Preliminary Cooperation Agreement with the Mura Indigenous Council (CIM) of Autazes, marking a significant milestone in the development of the Company's Autazes Potash Project (the "Project").

The Agreement, signed by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Potássio do Brasil Ltda., establishes a preliminary framework for collaboration between the Project and the Mura Indigenous communities. Key elements include:

Implementation of the "Plano Bem Viver Mura" - a sustainable development program

Investment in social and cultural development initiatives for indigenous villages represented by CIM

Commitment to socioeconomic and environmental programs aligned with current environmental licensing and legal requirements



"This Agreement formalizes our commitment to promoting sustainable development in partnership with the Mura people," said Adriano Espeschit, President of Potássio do Brasil. "Following their strong support of the Project in September 2023, we are pleased to formalize an initial framework that will create lasting positive impact for indigenous communities while advancing Brazil's domestic potash production capabilities.”

The Agreement was developed in accordance with the Mura People's requirements and follows extensive community engagement led by CIM, the officially recognized representative body of the Mura People of Autazes.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project that will supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth but is vulnerable as it imports over 95% of its potash fertilizer despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of the largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products in Brazil. With initial planned annual potash production of 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash will supply approximately 17% of the growing potash demand in Brazil with future plans to double output. 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

