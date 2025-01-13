First Quantum Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 9:00 am (ET).

In addition, the Company will release 2024 preliminary production and three-year guidance on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Conference call and webcast details:

Toll-free North America: 1-844-763-8274

Toll-free International: +1-647-484-8814

Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com

