Mage Data™ Achievements in Growth and Innovation for 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mage Data™ is pleased to announce its significant achievements and milestones for 2024, a year in which the company took a transformative journey in data security and technological innovation. Among these are industry firsts, participation in global data security initiatives, and continued global expansion.

A pivotal accomplishment this year was the launch of the Mage Data R24 platform, already being lauded for its groundbreaking Conversational UI as well as its Generative AI readiness. These advancements demonstrated Mage Data's leadership in the areas of Test Data Management and Data Masking and reaffirmed it as a premier provider of sophisticated data solutions for the enterprise.

Key Benefits of Mage Data's R24 Platform:

Conversational UI: The integration of a conversational interface significantly streamlines test data management. By utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP), users can engage with the system intuitively, minimizing complex navigation and enhancing overall efficiency. This approach not only accelerates onboarding for new users but also reduces the learning curve associated with traditional interfaces.

Generative AI Ready: The platform is equipped to meet the demands of Generative AI by ensuring secure data handling through advanced encryption and privacy features. This readiness addresses the increasing need for efficient and intelligent data management, enabling safe interactions and consistent enforcement of masking policies across various data types.

Built-in Data Catalog: Mage Data offers a comprehensive built-in data catalog that centralizes metadata management. It provides automatic classification, visualizes data lineage, and helps bridge knowledge gaps, facilitating better data governance and management practices essential for organizations aiming to enhance their data strategies.

Next-Gen Test Data Pipeline: The platform features a next-generation test data pipeline designed for agility and security. With over 50 anonymization methods, it allows for flexible data movement and rapid scaling, catering to the dynamic needs of modern enterprises while ensuring compliance and safety in test environments.

Privacy-Enhancing Features: A key aspect of the platform is its witness protection program for Personally Identifiable Information (PII). This program replaces sensitive information with realistic substitutes or preserves original formats through encryption, ensuring that referential integrity is maintained while enhancing privacy.

Flexible Deployment Options: The solution supports both on-premises and cloud-agnostic deployments, simplifying and accelerating implementation processes. It includes seamless DevOps integration, featuring automatic file anonymization through watchdogs, which enhances operational efficiency while maintaining high-security standards.

Designed for scalability while maintaining high security standards, the Mage Data R24 allows a flexible approach that enables each client to tackle their unique requirements. The R24 platform is now available in all markets.

The year also saw Mage Data continue to expand its global reach from Fortune 500 corporations to Swiss banking institutions. The company was pleased to be selected to take part in The Hague's Digital Soft Landing Program. The aim of this strategic initiative in The Hague, which is known as the Cyber Security Centre of Europe, is to help India’s Top 10 Cyber Security companies with their European expansion. The program included a four-step digital process validating Mage Data’s entry strategy into the European market.

Also in the global marketplace, Mage Data’s ground-breaking solutions were featured at prestigious global events such as GITEX 2024. These exhibitions provided an invaluable platform for demonstrating the company’s technologies and outside-the-box thinking on data security, and garnered attention and acclaim from industry leaders and subject-matter experts worldwide.

Rama Sivaraman, Board Advisor to Mage Data, summed up 2024 as "a year of exceptional growth and innovation for Mage Data. Our R24 platform revolutionizes how users interact with data security systems, providing a seamless experience through Conversational UI while preparing organizations for the future with Generative AI capabilities. This accomplishment is no less than we expect of ourselves, and our team worked tirelessly to bring new tools to our clients and enable them to become more secure and efficient in their operations." Sivaraman emphasized the importance of being at the forefront of technological innovation, noting “It is in our DNA to exceed, not merely meet, our clients’ expectations. We expect to continue to lead in 2025.”

Paula Capps, Chief Operating Officer at Mage Data, added, "Since our first day in business, Mage Data has stood out from the crowd for our commitment to partnering with our clients and empowering them with robust data security and compliance solutions. Moreover, our continued expansion in Europe and Asia has brought new opportunities to help clients both old and new take on the global and local requirements of an interconnected world awash in sensitive data. I am particularly proud of our participation in initiatives like the Digital Soft Landing Program, which reflects our commitment to globalize our operations and adapt our solutions to meet diverse needs across different markets."

About Mage Data:

Mage Data is a long-time leader in data security and privacy software for global enterprises. Recently recognized as a Champion in Test Data Management by a top analyst firm, Mage Data's patented and award-winning platform enables organizations to navigate privacy regulations while ensuring robust security. The company’s client roster includes Swiss banks, Fortune 10 companies, Ivy League universities, and leaders in the financial and healthcare sectors—all of whom rely on Mage Data’s platform for effective data privacy and security solutions. With industry-leading privacy-enhancing technologies designed to secure sensitive information, Mage Data continues to deliver robust data security while ensuring that essential data assets remain accessible for everyday business use. For more information about our innovative solutions and commitment to excellence in data security, please visit our website at http://www.magedata.ai

