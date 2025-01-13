Government Future Financing 2030 Program Signs a Cooperation Agreement with DIGITIZE for Investment and Technology Co.

CAIRO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that the Government Future Financing 2030 Program has signed a Cooperation Agreement under the new EXIM + Finance System with DIGITIZE for Investment and Technology Co. (Egyptian Exchange: EGX70 – DGTZ.CA)





“Government Future Financing 2030 Program (Exclusively Managed by Elite Capital & Co. Limited) has signed an EXIM + Finance System Cooperation Agreement in the ICT solutions and engineering services sector with one of the most important and leading specialists in the Egyptian industry, DIGITIZE for Investment and Technology Co., after holding negotiations since July 2024, which culminated in this exceptional event,” Mr. George Matharu said.

DIGITIZE (DGTZ.CA) is the only publicly listed company in Egypt specialized in ICT infrastructure sector, solidifying its leadership in digital transformation and technological innovation. This market distinction highlights its financial strength, transparency, and critical role in shaping Egypt’s digital future.

As a pioneer in advanced ICT infrastructure, DIGITIZE consistently overcomes challenges and drives new opportunities within the evolving Fiber, 4G/5G, and digital landscape. With deep expertise, the company delivers end-to-end services that help countries and organizations achieve strategic goals through cutting-edge technology and human ingenuity.

DIGITIZE’s unique position amplifies its influence in national initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and progress in the digital era.

Mr. Yousry Atlm, Chairman of DIGITIZE for Investment and Technology Co. added, “We look forward to joint work with the Government Future Financing 2030 Program to support the economic governmental projects in Egypt, which witnessed remarkable development in all sectors during the era of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and which are expected to flourish in the coming period. Also, we would like to thank Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, for making these negotiations a success, which lead to the signing of this cooperation agreement.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, and the Head of Government Future Financing 2030 Program, added, “Within EXIM + Finance System, a medium or long-term bank guarantee will be financed by the Government Future Financing 2030 Program for importing the government project content, thereby relieving the Ministry of Finance from the burden of issuing sovereign guarantees for the projects, and it also gives the guarantee issuing banks ample scope in assessing the risks of issuing bank guarantees because there is a medium to long term payment obligation on its client in return for issuing those guarantees. This gives the project room and space to start production and collect profits in preparation for repayment, which enables the risk assessment department in the banks to streamline the approval process for issuing guarantees.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying: “Working with a leading company like DIGITIZE for Investment and Technology Co. on the ICT solutions and engineering services projects in Egypt and the Middle East is a great addition to the journey of Elite Capital & Co. Limited.”

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited

33 St. James Square

London, SW1Y4JS

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060

SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21

LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc6d6749-268f-4b84-8bae-96a127f681c1

Government Future Financing 2030 Program Signs a Cooperation Agreement with DIGITIZE for Investment and Technology Co. Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that the Government Future Financing 2030 Program has signed a Cooperation Agreement under the new EXIM + Finance System with DIGITIZE for Investment and Technology Co. (Egyptian Exchange: EGX70 – DGTZ.CA)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.