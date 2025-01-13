Operating Room Management Market Key Trends Shaping the Industry, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factors that drive the growth of the operating room management market include increase in the pricing pressures on hospitals, concerns over growing of healthcare costs, and increase in advantages of using operating room management systems. However, lack of skilled technicians, and high cost of maintenance of systems are negatively impacting the market growth. Conversely, increase in the awareness regarding the advanced technologies offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global operating room management market garnered $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $10.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5631 Rise in number of hospitals, surge in investments in operating room (OR) equipment, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries drive the growth of the global operating room equipment market. However, high costs associated with OR equipment and unfavorable healthcare reforms in some countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, regulatory approvals for different OR equipment and untapped potential in emerging countries create new opportunities in the coming years.The operating room management market size is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in the pricing pressures on hospitals, rise in concerns over growing of healthcare costs, and increase in the number of benefits and advantages offered by operating room management systems. Moreover, rise in adoption of operating room management solutions by hospitals, increase in awareness towards operating room management industry products, surge in prevalence of diseases that require surgical treatment, and increase in geriatric population are anticipated to drive the growth of the operating room management market size. However, lack of skilled technicians and high cost of maintenance are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in the awareness regarding the technologies offer the lucrative opportunities in the growth of the market.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global operating room management market based on End User, Solution, Component, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global operating room management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on solution, the data management and communication solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global operating room management market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global operating room management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5631 Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total operating room management market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global operating room management market analyzed in the research include Epic Systems Corporation., Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Surgical Information Systems llc, Picis Clinical Solutions Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Steris Corporation.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global operating room management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 