TiniFiber Showcases Industry’s Most Advanced, Durable Armored Fiber at the BICSI Winter Conference 2025 - Booth 1133

Micro Armor Fiber is 65% smaller, 75% lighter than competing technologies, improving fiber density, flexibility and cost of installation

Micro Armor redefines what's possible, delivering more bandwidth in a smaller space,” — Tom Artinian, CEO at TiniFiber

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, will showcase its innovative Micro Armor Fiber at the BICSI Winter Conference 2025. The event will take place from February 2-6 at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, FL.Visitors to the event will be able to experience the company’s ultra-slim, ultra-light armored cabling technology and to discuss its use in A/V and security, commercial, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), medical, solar and renewables, transportation, data centers, and industrial/factory floors among other advanced use cases.Backed by a comprehensive 25-year warranty, TiniFiber’s fiber optic cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional competing armored alternatives. This allows an increase in fiber density while also improving durability. The patented Kevlar-steel design is also significantly more flexible than competing technologies, with its reduced weight and size simplifying and lowering the cost of installation.The BICSI ICT trade association serves over 26,000 members across 100 countries, with the BICSI Winter Conference being among the most-prominent ICT industry events of the year. TiniFiber will be exhibiting its Micro Armor Fiber optical cable, as well as its pre-terminated MPO assemblies at booth #1133.“Micro Armor redefines what's possible, delivering more bandwidth in a smaller space,” said Tom Artinian, CEO at TiniFiber. “The compact and lightweight nature of the cable reduces storage requirements and enables installation to be performed more quickly by fewer personnel, making this process significantly more efficient.”For inquiries or to arrange a meeting with the TiniFiber team at the BICSI Winter Conference, please contact sales@tinifiber.com. For more information, visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiber:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

