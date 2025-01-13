2024 National Examination results released The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) on Monday 13th January 2025, released the National Examination and Placement […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.