Small Business Development calls for applications for asset assist
The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) together with the requirementsSmall Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) call on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to submit applications to be assisted with machinery, equipment, working capital and acquisition of raw material to the maximum value of R250 000.
For funding requirement, eligibility and to apply, please visit: www.seda.org.za or www.dsbd.gov.za or www.sefa.org.za
The Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism together with SEDFA office in the province will be running a support roadshow from 13 January 2025 to 17 January 2025 to assist interested MSMEs to apply for this incentive. Interested MSMEs should please visit the following offices for assistance:
Department of Economic Development Offices
District: Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality
Office Address: 113 St Andrew Street, Ground Floor
Contact Person: Ms. Moipone Mohono mohonom@destea.gov.za Tel: 082 559 7944
District: Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality
Office Address: Ratlou Complex, Office 205, Sation Road, Thaba Nchu
Contact Person: Ms. Selloane Ramabolu ramabolus@destea.gov.za Tel: 072 635 3674
District: Fezile Dabi District Office
Office Address: No 73, Corner Phillip and Schilbach Streets, Parys
Contact Person: Ms. Nnana Matlepe matlepen@destea.gov.za Tel: 082 443 5513
District: Lejweleputswa District Office
Office Address: Thusong Service Centre Shop 109, Cnr Ndaki and Nkoane Street, Boitumelo Mall Welkom
Contact Person: Ms. Motshidisi Maleka malekam@destea.gov.za Tel:066 051 1279
District: Thabo Mofutsanyane District Office
Office Address: Public Works Building (next to SASSA offices), Mampoi Road, Phuthaditjhaba
Contact Person: Ms. Rosemary Booi booir@destea.gov.za
Tel: 072 7175626
Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) Offices
District: Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality
Office Address: Shop No 133 Bloem Plaza Charles Street Bloemfontein 9300
Contact Person: Mr Thabo Ntsane Mr Mokgosi Legae 0514118300
District: Fezile Dabi District Office
Office Address: 37 Buitekant Street, Kroonstad 9499
Contact Person: Mr Nkululeko Cindi 0562161900
District: Metsimaholo Offices
Office Address: Eric Louw Street, Boiketlong Hall , Zamdela 1949
Contact Person: Mrs. Julian Koaho 0169745500
District: Lejweleputswa District Office
Office Address: Cnr Buiten Street and Stateway Ground and first floor Old FNB Building Welkom 9460
Contact Person: Kgauhelo Maruping 0579161960
District: Thabo Mofutsanyane District
Office Address: Cnr Ritcher and Malan Street Bethlehem 9701
Contact Person: Ms Zandile Mhlambi 058 718 5900
District: Xhariep District
Office Address: 53 Voortrekker Street Trompsburg 9913
Contact Person: Mr Sello Litabe 0517139500
Applicants are advised that all applications are done and submitted on-line; the above offices will support MSMEs with application process but will not accept any applications.
