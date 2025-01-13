Small Business Development calls for applications for asset assist

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) together with the requirementsSmall Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) call on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to submit applications to be assisted with machinery, equipment, working capital and acquisition of raw material to the maximum value of R250 000.

For funding requirement, eligibility and to apply, please visit: www.seda.org.za or www.dsbd.gov.za or www.sefa.org.za

The Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism together with SEDFA office in the province will be running a support roadshow from 13 January 2025 to 17 January 2025 to assist interested MSMEs to apply for this incentive. Interested MSMEs should please visit the following offices for assistance:

Department of Economic Development Offices

District: Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

Office Address: 113 St Andrew Street, Ground Floor

Contact Person: Ms. Moipone Mohono mohonom@destea.gov.za Tel: 082 559 7944

District: Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

Office Address: Ratlou Complex, Office 205, Sation Road, Thaba Nchu

Contact Person: Ms. Selloane Ramabolu ramabolus@destea.gov.za Tel: 072 635 3674

District: Fezile Dabi District Office

Office Address: No 73, Corner Phillip and Schilbach Streets, Parys

Contact Person: Ms. Nnana Matlepe matlepen@destea.gov.za Tel: 082 443 5513

District: Lejweleputswa District Office

Office Address: Thusong Service Centre Shop 109, Cnr Ndaki and Nkoane Street, Boitumelo Mall Welkom

Contact Person: Ms. Motshidisi Maleka malekam@destea.gov.za Tel:066 051 1279



District: Thabo Mofutsanyane District Office

Office Address: Public Works Building (next to SASSA offices), Mampoi Road, Phuthaditjhaba

Contact Person: Ms. Rosemary Booi booir@destea.gov.za

Tel: 072 7175626

Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) Offices

District: Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

Office Address: Shop No 133 Bloem Plaza Charles Street Bloemfontein 9300

Contact Person: Mr Thabo Ntsane Mr Mokgosi Legae 0514118300

District: Fezile Dabi District Office

Office Address: 37 Buitekant Street, Kroonstad 9499

Contact Person: Mr Nkululeko Cindi 0562161900

District: Metsimaholo Offices

Office Address: Eric Louw Street, Boiketlong Hall , Zamdela 1949

Contact Person: Mrs. Julian Koaho 0169745500

District: Lejweleputswa District Office

Office Address: Cnr Buiten Street and Stateway Ground and first floor Old FNB Building Welkom 9460

Contact Person: Kgauhelo Maruping 0579161960

District: Thabo Mofutsanyane District

Office Address: Cnr Ritcher and Malan Street Bethlehem 9701

Contact Person: Ms Zandile Mhlambi 058 718 5900

District: Xhariep District

Office Address: 53 Voortrekker Street Trompsburg 9913

Contact Person: Mr Sello Litabe 0517139500

Applicants are advised that all applications are done and submitted on-line; the above offices will support MSMEs with application process but will not accept any applications.

