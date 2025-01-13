Western Cape Mobility offers free vehicle inspections for scholar transport operators, 13 to 14 Jan

As schools across the Western Cape prepare to reopen on 15 January 2025, the provincial Mobility Department is once again offering free vehicle safety inspections for all scholar transport operators in Cape Town and Beaufort West. The initiative is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to ensuring safe and reliable transportation for learners.

The inspections will take place on 13 and 14 January 2025 at the Gene Louw Traffic Training College in Brackenfell, Cape Town, and at the Beaufort West Vehicle Testing Centre.

Operators unable to attend the inspections at Gene Louw can contact the Department via Gene Louw Traffic College, telephone number 021 983 1500 or Jacqueline.Tweedie@westerncape.gov.za and arrangements will be made for an inspector to assess vehicles at a convenient date, time and location. Scholar transport operators outside of Cape Town and Beaufort West may use the same contact details to enquire about the availability of similar services in their area. These free inspections will focus on key safety components, including: tyres; brakes; lights; suspension; CV joints; electrical systems; exhaust systems; wipers; licence discs etc.

Operators are to note that the initiative is not a full roadworthy test, but a vehicle inspection to test the fitness of the vehicle. By participating in this free inspection, operators are contributing to safer roads and a safer journey for learners.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku said, “Ensuring the safety of our children begins with the vehicles that transport them every day. This initiative is a vital step in preventing accidents and breakdowns by addressing potential safety risks before learners return to the classroom. We urge all operators to take advantage of these free checks and join us in prioritising safety on our roads.

Let’s work together to build a culture of care and accountability in scholar transport.”

Event Details:

Dates: 13 and 14 January 2025

Time: 08h30 – 15h00

Venues:

- Gene Louw Traffic Training College, Brackenfell Boulevard, Brackenfell

- Beaufort West Vehicle Testing Centre, Simpson Way, Beaufort West (contact no. 023 414 8155)

For further inquiries or to schedule an alternative inspection location, please contact the department on telephone number 021 983 1500.

