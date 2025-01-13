Powering the Green Revolution: North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market to Reach $22.87 Billion by 2028

North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America electric vehicle battery market garnered $7.70 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $22.87 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, competitive scenario, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, and regional landscape.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11327 The U.S. dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Canada. The U.S. dominated the North America electric vehicle battery market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to presence of robust manufacturing and development infrastructure for electric vehicle battery in the country. Electric vehicle battery is a power storage solution that stores and provides power through inter-conversion of chemical and electric energy. Multiple types of electric vehicle such as battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles utilize batteries for power delivery and are implemented throughout the North American automotive industry. Electric vehicle battery offers noise-less, emission-less, and cost-effective power distribution for commercial and passenger vehicles.Development of low cost and high-performance electric vehicles batteries, rise in public charging infrastructure, and strict government policies and regulations towards vehicle emission drive the growth of the North America electric vehicle battery market . However, unstable supply of raw material and safety concerns associated with battery hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for drones across emerging nations and rise in adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles application create new opportunities in the coming years.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-electric-vehicle-battery-market/purchase-options The North America Electric Vehicle Battery market is segmented on the basis of battery type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and country. Based on propulsion type, the hybrid electric vehicles segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the battery electric vehicles segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2028.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger cars segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the North America Electric Vehicle Battery market, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2028.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲, the market across the US region accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, the Canada region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The report also studies region include Mexico.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 A123 Systems LLC, ACDelco, American Battery Solutions, Clarios, Emerson Electric Co., EnerSys, Envision AESC Group Ltd., Exide Technologies, Gridtential Energy, Inc., IAI America, Inc., Malema Engineering Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Electronics LLC, Panasonic Corporation, PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION, PARKER-HANNIFIN Corporation Fluid System Connectors Division, PARKER-HANNIFIN Corporation Instrumentation Products Division, PARKER-HANNIFIN Corporation Veriflo Division, Romeo Power, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Watlow Electric Company.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11327 Key Findings Of The StudyBy battery type, the Lithium-ion battery segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By propulsion type, the battery electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is projected to lead the North America electric vehicle battery market owing to higher CAGR as compared to other vehicle type.By region, Canada is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 