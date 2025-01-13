SYNERGIA MEDICAL ANNOUNCES: FIVE PATIENTS NOW IMPLANTED WITH NAO.VNS™ LEADERSHIP CHANGE: CHARLES NOLET TO SUCCEED ATTILA BORBATH AS CEO

Brussels, January 13, 2025. Synergia Medical SA, a leader in developing optoelectronic medical devices, is pleased to announce the successful implantation of its groundbreaking NAO.VNSTM system in three more patients, bringing the total to five, as part of the AURORA study. These First-In-Human implantations took place at Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc and UZ Gent, Belgium. All patients have fully recovered, allowing the initiation of stimulation therapy as planned.

Early patient responses are highly promising, and full results from these first clinical trials are expected in the next few weeks.

The Board of Directors of Synergia Medical has appointed Mr. Charles Nolet as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2025, succeeding Mr. Attila Borbath.

Mr. Charles Nolet holds an MBA from MIT Sloan focused on Medtech, advanced analytics, and private equity. He brings significant strategic and operational expertise, including from his tenure at McKinsey & Company. Following this, he served as Investment Manager at Lumine Capital Advisors, where he supported entrepreneurs and start-ups, particularly in the MedTech sector, enhancing value for private equity stakeholders. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy Officer for Synergia Medical, where he played a key role in refining the company’s strategy and guiding management during a pivotal phase.

"I am honored to lead the next exciting phase in Synergia Medical’s development. As we transition from R&D to full clinical trials, following the successful First-In-Human implantations, our immediate priority is to put in place a scalable manufacturing process and financing to meet the product needs for pivotal clinical trials and future commercial launch,” said Charles Nolet, CEO. "I am looking forward to working with our talented team on the transformation, which is so important to providing a new, innovative treatment option for patients with drug-resistant epilepsy.”

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Attila Borbath for his substantial contribution to Synergia Medical’s research and development phase, which culminated in the start of clinical trials. During his tenure, Synergia Medical developed its breakthrough innovation using optoelectronics for Vagus Nerve Stimulation. It has built a solid IP portfolio, carried out pre-clinical studies, and most recently successfully implanted five FIH patients.

