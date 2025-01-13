Data Center Colocation Market Size Expected to Collect $ 202.71 Billion by 2030 | Growth, Share Analysis

Data Center Colocation Market

The global data center colocation market is growing due to the need for cost-effective IT operations, security, scalability, and eco-friendly solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data center colocation market generated $46.08 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $202.71 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Demand for cost-effective IT operations, the requirement of security, reliability, and scalability of data center infrastructure, and rise in demand for eco-friendly data center colocation service drive the growth of the global data center colocation market. However, high initial and long-term leasing costs and network bandwidth issues hinder the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the IT and telecom sector, which drives organizations to invest heavily in data center colocation to sustain growth and improve productivity. In addition, factors such as major shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment and technological advancement among small & medium businesses, and ongoing modernization of data center and use of big data analytics in the organization drives heavy investment in data center colocation in emerging economies. Furthermore, enterprises in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.The concept of data center colocation has gained attraction nowadays due to the increasing need for additional data storage capacity to meet the requirements of internal and external IT services. In order to increase the existing data center capacity, the colocation data center has emerged as a lucrative option to enhance the business continuity. Many enterprises, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, prefer using data center colocation services rather than investing huge capital in developing their own data centers. Colocation data center mainly requires operating expenses, thus, avoiding the upfront costs. Depending on type, retail colocation dominated the data center colocation market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to numerous benefits provided by this type such as managed service which results in lower costs of maintenance of data center, high security of data and others. However, the wholesale colocation segment is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years, as the wholesale colocation allows organizations to deploy thousands of server at one location and provide high-density computing, which notably contributes toward the growth of the global market.Based on enterprise size, large-scale organizations dominated the data center colocation market share and is expected to continue this growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to heavy investment of large scale organization in the data centers. Also, the growing requirement of heavy data storage in large scale organizations drives the data center colocation market globally. However the small and medium scale organization recorded highest growth segment due to major shift of small and medium scale business toward digitization and adoption of internet of things in the regular operation which creates the high amount of data, which drives the market globally.This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the data center colocation market, which include CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED, CoreSite Realty Corporation, CYRUSONE INC, CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC., EQUINIX, INC., Global Switch, KDDI CORPORATION, and NTT Communications Corporation. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on the growth of the data center colocation industry as data center colocation technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of data storage and data transfer. Rapid spread of COVID-19 has considerably increases data traffic. In addition, upsurge has been observed in the storage volume requirement due to the pandemic driven by proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Internet of things (IoT). This will continue to drive the data center colocation investments across the global market.Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is opportunistic for the data center colocation market growth as data center colocation help organization enable their business objective. Data center colocation industry is observing growing popularity and attention of researchers in both industry and academia as a means to data searching costs and produce the revenue streams for service providers due to the features in networking. During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations that deployed data center colocation earlier have been able to quickly adjust to the new partners and business requirements that were resulting due to work-from-home mandates. Data center colocation help organizations to cope with the ongoing pandemic and maintain economically positive operations. 