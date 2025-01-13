Securing the Future: V2X Cybersecurity Market Surges to $5.7 Billion by 2031 Amid Connected Vehicle Revolution

V2X Cybersecurity Industry Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ V2X Cybersecurity Market ," The V2X cybersecurity market was valued at $0.72 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12289 The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the V2X cybersecurity market are increase in cybersecurity mandates, advancement in Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) technology, and growing automotive cybersecurity threat. The increasing adoption of V2X technology in vehicle generates large amount of data related to vehicle, which encourages hackers to threat the security and safety of connected vehicles infrastructure. The hackers can manipulate data transmission that can weaken real-life safety. The successful attempts to attacks on communication and V2X infrastructure can impact all endpoints that potentially lead to danger. Owing to all these factors, the demand for V2X cybersecurity has seen significant growth in recent years.𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞By region, the global V2X cybersecurity market across Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. Furthermore, the region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of telematics & GNSS in fleet management services and population increase in the region. The report includes an analysis of the market across North America, LAMEA, and Europe.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡By unit type, the on-board unit segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global V2X cybersecurity market . In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, due to growing demand for advanced drive assist systems (ADAS) and connected vehicles. The report includes a detailed analysis of the roadside unit segment.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12289 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏By vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in the implementation of V2X technology in light commercial vehicles to enable data exchange between vehicles and objects in the surroundings and between vehicles and the transportation infrastructure. However, the passenger car segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global V2X cybersecurity market, due to growing demand for semi-autonomous cars.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞By propulsion type, the electric and hybrid segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global V2X cybersecurity market, due to increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles along with stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission. However, the ICE segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, owing to adoption of large number of V2X, ADAS, and other connected features equipped with ICE vehicles.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞-𝐭𝐨-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏By communication, the vehicle-to-vehicle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global V2X cybersecurity market, due to increase in use of vehicle-to-vehicle communication to improve traffic management and reduce accidents. The report includes analysis of the vehicle-to-infrastructure, vehicle-to-grid, and others.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/v2x-cybersecurity-market/purchase-options 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬AltranAPTIVAUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd.Autotalks Ltd.Continental AGESCRYPTGreen Hills Software LLC.HARMAN InternationalID Quantique SAInfineon Technologies AGKaramba SecurityNXP SemiconductorsQualcomm Technologies, Inc.SafeRide TechnologiesVector Informatik GmbHThe report analyzes these key players in the global V2X cybersecurity market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy unit type, the on-board unit segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle segment is projected to lead the global V2X cybersecurity marketBy propulsion type, the ICE segment is projected to lead the global V2X cybersecurity marketBy communication, the Vehicle-To-Vehicle segment is projected to lead the global V2X cybersecurity marketRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 