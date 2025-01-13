Mini by Guangdong Soseki Technology Co.,Ltd Wins Iron A' Design Award in Home Appliances Design Category

Mini

Innovative Washer and Dryer Combo Featuring Micro Bubble Suspension Technology Honored for Excellence in Home Appliance Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of home appliance design, has announced Guangdong Soseki Technology Co.,Ltd as a winner in the Home Appliances Design category for their innovative work titled "Mini." This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and functionality of the Mini washer and dryer combo, which showcases the company's commitment to advancing industry standards and practices.The Mini washer and dryer combo addresses key concerns and needs within the home appliance industry, particularly for female users who prefer a dedicated, hygienic solution for washing delicate undergarments. By incorporating cutting-edge micro bubble suspension technology and a compact, efficient design, the Mini offers a convenient and effective alternative to traditional hand washing or using a shared washing machine. This alignment with user preferences and industry trends underscores the relevance and value of the Mini's innovative design.What sets the Mini apart is its unique micro bubble suspension technology, which releases numerous nanobubbles to gently but thoroughly clean clothes without the need for mechanical components like a pulsator. This not only prevents damage to delicate fabrics but also reduces wrinkling. The Mini also features a moderate drying cycle at low temperature and negative pressure, further minimizing wrinkles and preserving the softness and strength of materials like silk. With its integrated air and water ducts and a single tub design, the Mini ensures a hygienic and efficient cleaning process.The recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Guangdong Soseki Technology Co.,Ltd's dedication to innovation and excellence in home appliance design. This achievement is expected to inspire the company's future projects and drive further advancements in the field, as they continue to develop products that prioritize user needs, sustainability, and technological integration. The Mini's success showcases the potential for compact, efficient, and user-friendly appliances to shape industry standards and enhance the everyday lives of consumers.The Mini washer and dryer combo was designed by a talented team at Guangdong Soseki Technology Co.,Ltd, including Hong Zhang, Jianhong Zou, and Bo Liu, who collaborated to bring this innovative product to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Mini washer and dryer combo by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Guangdong Soseki Technology Co.,LtdGuangdong Soseki Technology Co.,Ltd, established in August 2016 and headquartered in Guangdong Industrial Design City, Shunde, is a scientific and technological intelligent home appliance company with nearly 300 employees. The company integrates design, development, manufacturing, and global sales, operating the two major brands of BRUNO and Soseki. With a vision to become "China's leading brand of high-end small household appliances," Guangdong Soseki Technology Co.,Ltd is committed to providing people with healthy, beautiful, and comfortable life solutions through innovative products and a user-centric approach.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award winning works are selected by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who conduct blind peer reviews based on pre-established evaluation criteria. These criteria include innovation in functionality, uniqueness of design, user-friendly interface, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic efficiency, energy efficiency, use of sustainable materials, durability and longevity, integration with smart technology, compactness and space efficiency, ease of maintenance, safety features, affordability and value, adaptability to different environments, inclusion of advanced features, noise reduction techniques, ease of installation, cultural relevance, inclusive design, and environmental impact reduction.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is a highly respected international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the home appliance industry. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes submissions from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this juried competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of home appliance design. The rigorous selection process, conducted by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that winning entries demonstrate superior design principles, practical innovation, and the potential to inspire future trends. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://white-competition.com

