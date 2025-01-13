Global Client Virtualization Market Size of $10,113 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 11.8%

Client Virtualization Market Size

The global client virtualization market is set to grow due to higher employee efficiency, BYOD adoption, improved data security, and various solution benefits.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increasing need for higher efficiency of employees, growing adoption of BYOD across various industry verticals, and numerous benefits offered by these solutions such as enhanced data security and better desktop management drive the growth of the global client virtualization market . However, performance and compatibility issues hamper the market growth. Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment dominated the global market in 2017, owing to pressing need to bring down IT infrastructure costs. Furthermore, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for client virtualization solutions in the healthcare sector so as to meet the unique challenges associated with the increasing need to shift from paper-based operations to electronic records and augmented demand for safeguarding patient information.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 246 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3212 Client virtualization isolates a desktop environment from a physical machine, using a client-server model. It stores virtualized apps and desktops on a centralized server. This includes desktop, application, and presentation virtualization solutions.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share & share, key segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global client virtualization market garnered $4.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.11 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.80% from 2018 to 2025.Among the organization size, the SMBs segment accounted for nearly 60% of the total market share in 2017 and would continue its dominance through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR of 13.50% from 2018 to 2025. This is because SMBs are moving towards client virtualization to provide computing to their workforce and keeping costs down at the same time, particularly in a tough economy where having a full-time IT staff is a luxury. The large enterprises segment would grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/client-virtualization-software-market/purchase-options Among the types, the desktop virtualization segment contributed more than half of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. Desktop virtualization provide significant benefits in improving productivity and reducing costs. However, the application virtualization segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.50% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to the increased adoption of application virtualization due to its numerous benefits such as ease of maintenance, greater portability, and simpler deployment across several versions of Windows OS. The other type explored in the research is presentation virtualization.The healthcare segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.70% during the forecast period. This is due to the surge in demand for client virtualization solutions in the healthcare sector to meet the unique challenges associated with the increasing need to shift from paper-based operations to electronic records and augmented demand for safeguarding patient information. However, the IT & telecom segment generated the highest market share of 23% in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The desktop virtualization solution is widely used by IT & telecom organizations to create an agile IT infrastructure that complements their business imperatives. Moreover, the increased need for reducing IT infrastructure costs among these organizations drives the market growth. The study also analyzes construction & manufacturing, BFSI, public sector, retail, education, and other industry verticals.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3212 North America contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The main reason behind this growth is the growing demand for faster and more reliable computing solutions in North America which is resulting in the growth of desktop virtualization solutions in the region. Moreover, enhanced security and a simplified management process of client virtualization are other factors driving the market growth in the region. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.80% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in BYOD solutions and need of better desktop management among the organizations in developing countries in the region. 