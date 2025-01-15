Reinvention Advocate Unveils Book to Help People Feel 20 Years Younger

Marie Meade

Introducing a book -- "When 50, 60, 70 Are the New 30, 40, 50" -- about ways to experience vibrant and robust aging starting in mid-life.

The book provides accounts of lifestyle reinventions or extensions of their professional or personal pursuits by people such as Grandma Moses, who began painting at 76 and was still painting at 100.” — Marie Meade

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HWPerennial LLC has released “When 50, 60, 70 Are the New 30, 40, 50” – a guidebook designed to help people move to a new chapter in their personal and professional lives. Its recommendations are relevant to individuals still working at midlife, those resisting retirement, and retired persons looking for ways to remain active in rewarding ways.Based on studies and real-life experiences, the 50 mini-chapters offer steps to bring about hopeful changes, and most chapters end with questions to help readers link their visionary thinking and reflections to clarify their ambitions. The work could easily be nicknamed “The Reinvention Book.”“An evolution of sorts is necessary for those who want a lifetime of meaningful personal or professional accomplishments, so the book’s structure helps make transitions smoother,” said Marie Meade, founder of HWP. “Transitions involve many factors, and the book’s questions prompt gut reactions and introspection to help people avoid spending more time than necessary to reach new goals.”“Because people of different ages and backgrounds learn in dissimilar ways, we offer multiple methods to gain deeper self-awareness, clarify their aspirations and inspire people to work for their goals,” said Meade.It’s an easy-to-read and enjoyable work, as shown by these chapter titles:· “Have You Ever Wondered What Hidden Talents You May Have?”· “When Envy Supports Clarity in a New-Direction Decision”· “I Don’t Think I Ever Want to Retire”· “Can I have the Name of Your Plastic Surgeon or Face Cream?”· “Five Common Myths About Aging”· “Our Brains on Gratitude”· “What Do We Want Our Non-Financial Legacy to Be?”The book is patterned after HWPerennial’s “Reinvention Roadmap Kick-Start” program designed to help people who are Doers, Achievers and Creatives at midlife and beyond. The program, successfully tested in a soft launch several years ago, presents information and practices distilled from more than 30 years of real-world experience and study.The book was two years in the making and its thoroughness shows. It even includes generally unknown information in the United States, such as Japan’s annual “Respect for the Aged Day.”The book provides accounts of successful lifestyle reinventions or lengthy extensions of the same professional or personal pursuits by people such as Grandma Moses, who began painting at 76 and was still painting at 100, along with Frank Lloyd Wright, George Forman, Vera Wang, Oliver Wendell Holmes, Harlan Sanders, Joyce Meyer, Henry Kissinger and P.T. Barnum," said Meade.Sprinkled throughout are Inspirational quotes from a diverse set of characters, including John Wooden, Sophia Loren, Martin Luther King Jr., Margaret Thatcher, Tony Robbins, Mike Ditka, George Washington Carver, Carl Jung, Condoleezza Rice, Albert Einstein, Mother Theresa, Betty White, Henry David Thoreau, Mahatma Gandhi, Pericles, Winston Churchill and The Dalai Lama.The book summarizes findings by neuroscientists, geneticists, economists, demographers, physiologists, and public health experts, along with research from the Alzheimer’s Association, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, National Alliance for Caregiving, National Institute for Play, National Institutes of Health, U.S. National Institute on Aging, Wharton Business School, and Yale School of Public Health.About the Author: Marie Meade, MBA, Founder of HWPerennial LLC, is a "Work-Life Reinventor" who created the Reinvention Roadmap Kick-Start program. Her decades of varied life-work experiences and pivots include being a scholarship student at Georgetown University, a consumer-product entrepreneur with thousands of customers in storefront shops in 32 U.S. states and online customers in 19 countries, a high-performing revenue and profit contributor at a Fortune Tech 30 company, a wife to a successful executive, former foster parent and early-stage breast cancer survivor. Her work included training, research, mentoring and observation of others in reinvention, which serve as a foundation for understanding key life transitions. She finds satisfaction in offering people ways to see fresh possibilities in constructing new chapters in their lives. See more at HWPerennial and Marie's LinkedIn profile

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.