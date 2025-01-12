Successful conclusion to the 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta

MACAU, January 12 - The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM, and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by the Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and partnered with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT), officially concluded today (January 12).

After a series of thrilling sailing races, Ian Williams from the United Kingdom led his Pindar by Manuport Logistics team to win the inaugural “World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup.” The Ravenol Sailing Team from Turkey and Capitano from Hong Kong, China secured the title of the “Lotus Cup Regatta” (IRC category) and the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta” (IRC category), respectively.

The highlight of this year’s Regatta was the debut of the “World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup,” a special event recognized by World Sailing as a World Championship-level competition. This event also served as the opener of the 2025 WMRT season. 12 top international match racing teams from the United States, Italy, New Zealand, France, the United Kingdom, Australia and Sweden competed against one another. In today’s final, eight-time and reigning WMRT champion Ian Williams overcame the challenge of New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson to win the Macao Match Cup title. USA’s Chris Poole beat compatriot Gavin Brady to take third place.

The final round was contested today in the Lotus Cup Regatta and the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta in the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach. The Amigos Sailing Team from Turkey put up a great performance to win the final race and leapfrogged overnight overall leaders Big Boys Sailing Team to snatch the crown of the Lotus Cup Regatta. Turkey’s Amigos Sailing Team completed the top three.

Having led the overall standings throughout the campaign, Capitano from Hong Kong, China won the champions title of the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, followed by China’s Wavy Life Sailing Team and Rampage from Hong Kong, China. The Macao Lorcha Team finished in fifth place.

The organizers held an awards ceremony after the conclusion of today’s races. Guests in attendance included: Li Quanhai, President of World Sailing; Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Ma Man Wai, Chairman of Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; James Pleasance, Executive Director of WMRT; Wong Man Tou, Head of the Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau; Brian Sou, Vice Chairman of the Macau Sailing Association; and members of the Sports Committee.

To allow residents and tourists to experience the charm of sailing, a fleet parade was held this morning. The participating boats started from Macau Fisherman's Wharf, passed through the waters near Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center, Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, and returned at Macao Tower, before setting off to the competition venue.

In addition, the “2025 MGM Macao International Regatta – Photography Competition” is open to photography enthusiasts to submit their entries from January 27 to February 14. For regulations of the photography competition, please visit www.macaoregatta.com/photography_competition.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局”(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.