CBP officers intercept over $21.2 million in methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted $21.2 million in methamphetamine concealed within a shipment manifested as tomatillo.

“This massive load of harmful narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our vigilant CBP officers who continue to thwart these smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 2,379 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On January 8, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 398 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing nearly 2,379 pounds (1079 kg) concealed within the trailer.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.