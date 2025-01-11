WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alexandra Caldwell, Chief Strategic Analyst at Beltway Grid Policy Center, has filed formal complaints with local law enforcement and federal agencies in response to escalating cyberbullying, including explicit threats of violence. These threats emerged after the publication of her recent research on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), registered in the United States under PTI USA LLC (Reg. No. 6160) and PIT USA LLC (Reg. No. 5975).

In addition to seeking law enforcement intervention, Dr. Caldwell has issued cease and desist notices to the journalist and publication whose article allegedly incited these threats, causing significant professional and personal harm.

The Beltway Grid team and Dr. Caldwell remain steadfast in our commitment to work and are prepared to pursue further legal remedies to ensure her safety and uphold her rights.

About Dr. Alexandra Caldwell

Dr. Alexandra Caldwell serves as the Chief Strategic Analyst at Beltway Grid Policy Center, specializing in political sciences and global policy research. Her work focuses on geopolitical dynamics and their implications for international relations.

About Beltway Grid Policy Center

Beltway Grid Policy Center is a leading institution dedicated to driving political maturity globally through rigorous research and analysis. The team consists of several experts from around the globe specializing in various topics in scope.

A PDF accompanying this release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/994efbfe-4a71-4459-86c9-2d58536bc63a

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: press@beltwaygrid.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.