Governor Stein Urges Caution on Slick Roads as Winter Storm Departs North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, January 11 - (RALEIGH) Weather forecasts suggest that conditions will slowly improve on Saturday. Measurable snowfall between 1-5 inches fell across the mountains, foothills, and into the western Piedmont overnight Friday, while sleet and freezing rain caused hazardous travel in central and eastern North Carolina, where accumulation was up to 0.15 inches.

“We are very appreciative of all our first responders, DOT workers, emergency management personnel, and volunteers, as well as all the unsung heroes who work hard to keep North Carolinians safe,” said Governor Josh Stein.

“Conditions are improving across the state after the snow and ice from last night’s storm,” said Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “We ask that you stay home if you don’t have to be on the roads to allow public safety and transportation personnel to continue their critical work. If you must go out, drive slowly and be cautious of black ice on roads and bridges.”

While the bulk of precipitation associated with the winter storm has moved east, northwest snow showers will continue through the early afternoon along the Tennessee border, where an additional 1-3 inches of snow is expected. Breezy and dry conditions elsewhere will allow for melting this afternoon; however, hazardous travel conditions will continue because of black ice on roads, particularly in western North Carolina. Lingering black ice may be possible again Sunday night for portions of the state.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) mobilized more than 2,000 employees with more than 1,900 agency and contractor trucks working Saturday. After pre-treating hundreds of miles of highways across the state with more than 3 million gallons of brine through early Friday, NCDOT crews transitioned their focus and equipment clearing roads as the storm moved across the state Friday afternoon and evening. Crews worked overnight and, by midday Saturday, the agency had used more than 36,000 tons of salt on roads. Transportation crews will continue working around the clock until roads are cleared of snow, ice, and any downed trees. As of 10 a.m., only one road was closed as a result of the winter storm. However, many of the state’s secondary roads in western and central North Carolina are covered in snow and ice and could be dangerous for travel. While warmer temperatures will help much of the state thaw Saturday and Sunday, the sub-freezing temperatures at night will refreeze roads and bridges and leave remnant trouble spots across the state. NCDOT officials are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel.

While airports remain open, there are some delays and cancellations.

The State Highway Patrol has been working throughout the storm answering calls from the public at their five communications centers. From these calls, troopers have responded to over 1,500 collisions statewide and almost 1,000 additional calls for service during the storm. Members in affected areas continue to respond to weather-related calls and encourage the public to drive defensively, reduce their speed, and keep a safe following distance from other vehicles on the roadway.

The North Carolina National Guard has more than 100 soldiers with approximately 36 vehicles staged across central and western North Carolina. The soldiers are prepared to assist with maintaining thoroughfare access along I-40, I-77, and I-26 in coordination with the NCDOT.

As of 12:15 p.m., the power was out for just over 2,900 homes and businesses. Utility crews are working hard to restore power in the impacted areas. At peak, approximately 2:40 a.m., there were more than 15,000 outages.

Here are a few important safety reminders as the melting continues: