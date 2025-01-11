Governor Newsom doubles California National Guard deployment to Los Angeles fires

With the activation, there are now more than 1,000 servicemembers deployed through the Military Police Forces, which is the law enforcement branch of the CalGuard stationed at traffic control points to ensure the safety of the surrounding community. In addition, their support helps build capacity of local law enforcement to support their respective areas.

The remaining service members are activated to support wildfire suppression operations, through the CalGuard’s Task Force Rattlesnake, additional handcrews training at Camp Roberts, and aviation resources.

State’s all-in response

California has mobilized more than 12,000+ personnel including firefighters, guard service members, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight.

In addition, these response efforts include more than 1,660 pieces of firefighting apparatus, including 1,150+ engines, 60+ aircraft, dozers and 100+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

On Tuesday, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency and he subsequently issued an executive order to support communities affected by the ongoing fires. Text of the executive order is available here. On Wednesday, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: