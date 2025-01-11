Attorney General Bonta, Together with Local Leaders, Shares Tips to Keep Californians Safe as Fires Rage in Los Angeles

For the latest updates and resources visit www.ca.gov/LAfires

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell, Senator Sasha Renee Perez, and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo today came together in Los Angeles to speak with impacted families; meet with firefighters, first responders, and law enforcement; and share important information about how to stay safe as dangerous wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. As part of this effort, Attorney General Bonta is sharing tips for Californians to protect themselves amid growing concerns of fraud, price gouging, and scams occurring during this emergency. The Governor's announcement of a state of emergency on January 7, 2025 activated price gouging protections.

“Californians are resilient,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We are strong, especially when we stand united. Even in the face of this devastating natural disaster, I have every confidence that we will get through this together and rebuild. To those who’ve lost loved ones because of these fires, please know you have my most heartfelt condolences. To those who have lost their homes or livelihoods, suffered health problems, or have had to evacuate, please know that you have my deepest sympathies. State and local officials, our courageous first responders, and my team at DOJ and I are here to support you through this difficult time, as are many trusted nonprofits and charities.”

The fires in Los Angeles are actively destroying structures, homes, and critical infrastructure, including power lines and water tanks. The fires and ongoing windstorm conditions have prompted evacuation orders and warnings and impacted the access route to the Palisades Highlands community. As hundreds of thousands of Californians wrestle with the impacts of these fires, requiring temporary lodgings and emergency supplies, Attorney General Bonta reminds Californians that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396. Californians who believe they have been the victim of price gouging should report it to their local authorities or to the Attorney General at oag.ca.gov/report. To view a list of all price gouging restrictions currently in effect as a result of proclamations by the Governor, please see here.

Attorney General Bonta also urges Californians to beware of fraudsters who may attempt to take advantage during this natural disaster. If it sounds too good to be true, it may be. Do your research, and see the following tips to protect yourself from scams:

As many Californians do their part to assist their neighbors during this difficult time, it is important to beware fraudulent charitable and crowdfunding solicitations that may claim to help the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Well-intentioned or otherwise, charities and crowdfunding pages formed overnight as a response to this crisis may lack the experience, contacts, and staff needed to respond to a disaster, or may be fraudulent. Before providing any monetary aid to those claiming to provide direct assistance to victims of this wildfire, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take their time to research before giving.

Donation Tips

Check the Registration Status: Charities operating in California and fundraisers soliciting donations in California are required to register with the Attorney General’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers. They are also required to file annual financial reports, which are made available to the public. Before making a donation, make sure to confirm that the charity is registered and up-to-date with its financial reporting by searching the Attorney General’s Registry Search Tool, located here.

Charities operating in California and fundraisers soliciting donations in California are required to register with the Attorney General’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers. They are also required to file annual financial reports, which are made available to the public. Before making a donation, make sure to confirm that the charity is registered and up-to-date with its financial reporting by searching the Attorney General’s Registry Search Tool, located here. Give to Organizations You Trust: Do your research before giving. Review how much the charity spends directly on the charitable cause and how much goes to overhead and employee compensation. If you choose to donate to a charity you are unfamiliar with, contact the charity and ask for information in writing about how it plans to support the fire victims. You should also confirm the charity’s name, address, and its nonprofit status.

Do your research before giving. Review how much the charity spends directly on the charitable cause and how much goes to overhead and employee compensation. If you choose to donate to a charity you are unfamiliar with, contact the charity and ask for information in writing about how it plans to support the fire victims. You should also confirm the charity’s name, address, and its nonprofit status. Be Wary of Social Network Fundraising or Crowdfunding: If you are planning to donate through a social network solicitation or through internet platforms, first do some research. Find out if the money is going to a charity, to the platform, or to a person who set up the solicitation. Find out what percentage of your donation is going to the charity or for a charitable cause, and whether you will be charged a fee.

If you are planning to donate through a social network solicitation or through internet platforms, first do some research. Find out if the money is going to a charity, to the platform, or to a person who set up the solicitation. Find out what percentage of your donation is going to the charity or for a charitable cause, and whether you will be charged a fee. Don’t Be Pressured by Telemarketers — Ask Questions Before Donating: If you receive a call from a telemarketer, ask for the name of the fundraising organization, whether it is registered with the Attorney General’s Office, the name of the charity benefitting from the solicitation, how much of your donation will go to charity and how much to the telemarketer, and the direct telephone number of the charity. Don’t fall for pressure tactics or threats. Remember that you have the right to reject the donation appeal and if you feel pressured or threatened, just hang up.

If you receive a call from a telemarketer, ask for the name of the fundraising organization, whether it is registered with the Attorney General’s Office, the name of the charity benefitting from the solicitation, how much of your donation will go to charity and how much to the telemarketer, and the direct telephone number of the charity. Don’t fall for pressure tactics or threats. Remember that you have the right to reject the donation appeal and if you feel pressured or threatened, just hang up. Watch Out for Similar-Sounding Names, Web Addresses, and Other Deceptive Tactics: Fraudulent organizations may use names that closely resemble those of well-established charitable organizations to mislead donors. Look out for fraudulent websites that have a slightly different web address (URL) than that of a legitimate charitable organization. Similar-looking URLs are sometimes purchased by fraudsters to lure in would-be donors. These sites may ask you for personal information or install harmful material onto your device. Be skeptical if someone thanks you for a pledge you never made, and always check your records.

Fraudulent organizations may use names that closely resemble those of well-established charitable organizations to mislead donors. Look out for fraudulent websites that have a slightly different web address (URL) than that of a legitimate charitable organization. Similar-looking URLs are sometimes purchased by fraudsters to lure in would-be donors. These sites may ask you for personal information or install harmful material onto your device. Be skeptical if someone thanks you for a pledge you never made, and always check your records. Understand the Difference Between “Tax-Exempt” and "Tax-Deductible": Being a nonprofit does not mean the organization is exempt from taxation, or that your donation is tax-deductible. Generally, a tax-exempt organization is exempt from paying tax on its income and gifts, but may or may not be able to offer a charitable tax deduction to donors for their contributions. Just because an organization has a “Tax ID Number” or provides donors with a receipt that says “keep this receipt for your records” does not mean that the organization is a charity or tax-exempt, or that your donation is tax-deductible. If you are not sure whether your donation is tax-deductible, verify the charity’s tax-exempt status by using the tools and information located on the IRS website.

Being a nonprofit does not mean the organization is exempt from taxation, or that your donation is tax-deductible. Generally, a tax-exempt organization is exempt from paying tax on its income and gifts, but may or may not be able to offer a charitable tax deduction to donors for their contributions. Just because an organization has a “Tax ID Number” or provides donors with a receipt that says “keep this receipt for your records” does not mean that the organization is a charity or tax-exempt, or that your donation is tax-deductible. If you are not sure whether your donation is tax-deductible, verify the charity’s tax-exempt status by using the tools and information located on the IRS website. Protect Your Identity: Never give your Social Security number or other personal information in response to a charitable solicitation. Never give out credit card information to an organization unfamiliar to you. Some organizations sell or rent their donor lists to other organizations, including organizations that are not charities. Review the charity’s privacy policy to find out if your information will be shared with outside companies.

For more information on how to protect yourself and your donations, check out the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) donation tips webpage at oag.ca.gov/donations. Complaints against charities can be filed using DOJ’s charity complaint form, which you can find on our website at oag.ca.gov/charities/complaints.