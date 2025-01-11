Road Closure - Route 78 near Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in Highgate
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Albans Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 78 near the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in Highgate is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
