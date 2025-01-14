Jeff Kagan named Top Influencer, Thought Leader at CES2025 - Next, MWC25

Industry Analyst, columnist, tech influencer and host of “Jeff Kagan Interviews”

I help companies rise above the noise and chaos, to be seen and heard in the noisy marketplace.” — Jeff KAGAN

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Kagan says thank you to NodeXL, SMR Foundation and other tracking organizations for once again naming him among the top thought leaders and tech influencers at #CES2025 . Daily reports from those who follow the leaders show Kagan was in the top one, two or three position among thousands of others at this event.The next event Kagan is preparing for is #MWC25 in Barcelona. Already, he is participating in pre-briefings from wireless and technology related companies who want to be seen and heard at loud and chaotic events like these.Kagan has been honored to be included at many of these impressive lists for conferences over many years like the Consumer Electronics Show, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and other industry events.See the web site at www.JeffKAGAN.com for more details.Why do companies want to get on the radar of Jeff Kagan? Over more than three decades, he has become one of the key voices of clarity as the tech industry continues to grow and change.“As an Industry Analyst, columnist, tech influencer and host of the “Jeff Kagan Interviews”, I like to help companies rise above the noise and chaos, to be seen and heard in the noisy marketplace.” Says Jeff Kagan. “This is one of the key challenges every company faces and needs help accomplishing.”His opinions and advice to corporate and industry leaders are sought after from companies in various spaces including 5G, wireless, telecom, AI, IoT, Quantum, Wi-Fi, FWA, wireless home internet, 5G home internet, pay TV, streaming TV, satellite, broadband and much more in the communications technology area.Kagan offers comment, analysis and advice on the movement of the changing industry, companies, products and services, new growth opportunities and new directions.He understands new growth opportunities and the associated risks and challenges they represent.Kagan discusses the changing industry with top management of companies and competitors, investors, customer groups, employee groups and more.His mission is to make sure everyone connected to the industry is aware of what is coming next and how to prepare for it.Kagan says, “There is a high noise level which every company needs to rise above to be seen and heard. Kagan helps companies punch through this noise level to be found, so they can grow.”Thoughts from clients, the media, investors and industry players include the following:"Jeff Kagan became the single most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry" says Dick Martin, Executive Vice President of Public Relations at AT&T (retired) in his book "Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars""What man is key to press coverage of the telecommunications industry? What man's disappearance would bring telco reporting to a grinding halt? You never heard of Jeff Kagan? Well, obviously you don't read about the telecom industry. Because if you did, you'd have heard of him, all right." TheStreet.comAdWeek Magazine says Jeff Kagan is one of the most influential technology analysts in the America, and the highest ranked telecom industry analyst, in their Influencers Report.“Jeff Kagan is an absolute genius, and it would be a great idea to explore his social media pages. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn”. Engati.Jeff Kagan is one of the top ten most often quoted technology analysts out of 4,000 in the United States, and in fact worldwide. . . Apollo Research, LondonHere are a few examples of Jeff Kagan as top Influencer and thought leader at CES2025:bit.ly/3PzGEkqConnect with Jeff Kagan by:Send email to jeff@jeffKAGAN.comVisit web site: www.jeffKAGAN.com Visit LinkedIn site: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Visit Twitter (x) site: https://x.com/jeffkagan Search Google and Google News for “Jeff Kagan” to see some of the thousands of news stories he has written or contributed to.About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Tech Influencer Marketer and Keynote Speaker for more than three decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, Quantum, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Consumer Electronics, Metaverse, Tele Health, Health Tech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more in the B2B and B2C world.

