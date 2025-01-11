Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B4000180

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: January 10, 2025, at 1940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Mount Holly

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Chris Schneider

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 10, 2025, at approximately 1940 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Mount Holly. Through investigation, it was determined that Chris Schneider, caused pain or bodily injury to a family or household member and burned property not belonging to him. Schneider was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and ordered Schneider held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility 

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 13, 2025, at 12:30 PM

             

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

