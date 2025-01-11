Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4000180
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: January 10, 2025, at 1940 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Mount Holly
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Chris Schneider
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 10, 2025, at approximately 1940 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Mount Holly. Through investigation, it was determined that Chris Schneider, caused pain or bodily injury to a family or household member and burned property not belonging to him. Schneider was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and ordered Schneider held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: January 13, 2025, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
