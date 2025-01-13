Free Public Event in Hartford: Remembering the Innocent Victims of the Connecticut Witch Trials

Remembering the Innocent Victims of the Connecticut Witch Trials, February 1, 2025

An Event to Recognize those Accused of Witchcraft in Colonial Connecticut and Discuss the Legacy of the Witch Trials

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- End Witch Hunts and the Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project invite all to The Old State House in Hartford, CT on February 1, 2025 at 1:00 PM for the inaugural remembrance day for the victims of Connecticut’s witch trials. Remembering the Innocent Victims of the Connecticut Witch Trials will feature a dramatic reading of the play “The Last Night,” remarks by Connecticut General Assembly Representative Jane Garibay and Senator Saud Anwar, a panel featuring historians and the founders of the Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project, and a memorial ceremony for all victims of witch trials in Connecticut.Masters of Ceremonies Sarah Jack and Josh Hutchinson of the Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project and Witch Hunt podcast will kick things off at 1:00 P. M., introducing Rep. Jane Garibay, who will welcome attendees.Following Rep. Garibay’s comments, Connecticut performers and playwrights Debra J. Walsh and Ginny Wolf will present a dramatic reading of “The Last Night,” a play telling the story of Rebecca Greensmith and Mary Barnes on their final night in jail before they were hanged for witchcraft.Next, we will share remarks by Connecticut historian Dr. Katherine Hermes, JD, PhD, about the exoneration legislation and colonial law. Then, a panel discussion will feature Rep. Jane Garibay, Sen. Saud Anwar, historian Dr. Richard S. Ross III, and Tony Griego, Beth Caruso, and Mary Bingham of the Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project. Questions will focus on the exoneration resolution, the history of the witch trials, and preserving the memory of the victims.Finally, Sherry Kuiper of Associated Daughters of Early American Witches will lead a memorial ceremony featuring the reading of the names of those accused of witchcraft as well as a moment for personal reflection.Weather permitting, after the event at the Old State House, those who would like can join us for a 0.1 mile walk to the Ancient Burying Ground to pay further tribute at memorial bricks placed there for victims.During the Connecticut Witch Trials, between the years 1647 and 1697, at least 34 individuals were prosecuted for witchcraft in Connecticut. This event is to honor all of them, recognize the injustice they faced, and examine how we might do a better job of facing our fears today without witch-hunting.In 2023, all persons prosecuted for witchcraft in Connecticut were absolved by a General Assembly resolution, HJ34. This event is the first official gathering of those involved in the successful exoneration efforts. In addition to paying tribute to those accused of witchcraft, we will celebrate the adoption of HJ34.Remembering the Innocent Victims of the Connecticut Witch Trials will run from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. If you wish to attend, please RSVP with Eventbrite , and a free ticket will be issued to you.

