Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,722 in the last 365 days.

Right lane and shoulder closure on H-3 Kāne‘ohe-bound for film production

Posted on Jan 10, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists of a single right lane and shoulder closure on the H-3 Freeway Kāne‘ohe-bound from the vicinity of the quarry to the turn-around point outside Harano Tunnel on Saturday, Jan. 11, with the first cone going down starting at 8 a.m. and the closure completed no later than 1:30 p.m. for filming of “Wrecking Leo.”

Due to nature of this shoot, Kāne‘ohe-bound traffic may be held for 15-minutes on the Hālawa side of the closure. The 15-minute holds will not be permitted more than four times during the 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. time frame.

HDOT is allowing the closure to support the local film industry and the film production will be providing an allocation toward equipment used in the maintenance of the Harano Tunnel facility such as swing gates.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Right lane and shoulder closure on H-3 Kāne‘ohe-bound for film production

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more