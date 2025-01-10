Governor Abbott Reappoints Bickerstaff To Board For Lease Of Texas Parks And Wildlife Lands
TEXAS, January 10 - January 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Clifton “Cliff” Bickerstaff to the Board for Lease of Texas Parks and Wildlife Lands for a term set to on expire on September 1, 2025. The Board for Lease was created to lease land owned by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Clifton “Cliff” Bickerstaff of Amarillo is executive vice president of Amarillo National Bank and serves on the Board of Directors for the bank. He is a member and former chair of the Amarillo Area Foundation, member of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association’s Finance and Tax Committee, and board member of the Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District. Bickerstaff received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas Tech University.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.