Governor Abbott Congratulates Waxahachie As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, January 10 - January 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Waxahachie on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Waxahachie on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Waxahachie’s hospitable community and year-round events calendar make it a standout destination,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “With five distinct historic districts, its title as the ‘Crape Myrtle Capital of Texas,’ and the endearing Hachie Hearts Trail, Waxahachie offers visitors a rich tapestry of experiences. We’re proud to recognize the city as a Tourism Friendly Community and its commitment to preserving its heritage while engaging travelers."

“As a proud Texas Senator for Senate District 2, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Waxahachie on earning the prestigious designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Bob Hall. “This recognition highlights the city's vibrant culture, welcoming spirit, and commitment to fostering unforgettable experiences for visitors. Waxahachie's success serves as a shining example of the power of community collaboration and dedication to excellence. Well done.”

“I could not be more proud of the City of Waxahachie for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Brian Birdwell. “Congratulations to Mayor Wallace and her team, along with all the citizens and businesses that contributed to the awarding of this designation. I am honored to represent the citizens of Waxahachie and have their dedication to increasing tourism and educating visitors about the city’s history and culture within Senate District 22.”

“I am proud to represent Waxahachie and have long believed it one of the best places to visit in Texas,” said Representative Brian Harrison. “I congratulate them on receiving this Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation."

“Waxahachie loves to host events and experience a lasting interaction with visitors from near and afar,” said Mayor Billie Wallace.

“Waxahachie has long appreciated the value of tourism and prides itself on providing a one-of-a-kind visitor experience,” said Waxahachie City Manager Michael Scott.

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.