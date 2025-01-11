When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 10, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 10, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Lifestyle Evolution Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description NuGo Dark Chocolate Chip Nutrition Bar and NuGo Dark Pretzel Chocolate Nutrition Bar

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:– Jan 10, 2025. Lifestyle Evolution Inc., is recalling select lots of NuGo Dark Chocolate Chip and Dark Chocolate Pretzel nutrition bars because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This is the same recall announced by customers selling these products, including Amazon, Costco Wegmans, Giant Eagle, on December2, 2024 and not an expansion or different recall. NuGo Dark Chocolate Chip and NuGo Dark Pretzel are individually wrapped bars packed in 12 or 18ct Multipack boxes. NuGo’s item numbers for the bars are: 52101 for NuGo Chocolate Chip bars and 52901 for NuGo Dark Pretzel bars. The recalled product lot codes are Best By dates of- Dark Chip: 12/21/2025 through 12/23/2025, and Dark Pretzel of 12/14/2025 through 12/16/2025. Product was distributed through select retailers and online, nationwide.

This recall includes NuGo Dark Chocolate Chip and NuGo Dark Chocolate Pretzel product with this manufacturing code printed on the package:

Product Flavor Manufacturing Code Best By Date Item Number Bar Item Number Box NuGo Dark Chocolate Chip C24234B, C24235A,

C24235B, C24236A 12/21/2025,

12/22/2025

12/23/2025 6 91535 52101 6 91535 52102

Product Flavor Manufacturing Code Best By Date Item Number Bar Item Number Box NuGo Dark Chocolate Pretzel w Sea Salt B24227B 12/14/2025 6 91535 52901 6 91535 52902

Product Flavor Manufacturing Code Best By Date Item Number Bar Item Number Box NuGo Dark Multipack Chocolate Chip and

Chocolate Pretzel w Sea Salt B24235A, B24235B,

B24236B, C24236A 12/22/2025 12/23/2025 6 91535 52901

6 91535 52101 6 91535 52004

The recall was initiated after the firm received 11 consumer reports of allergic reaction experienced after consuming the product. As part of the firm’s ongoing investigation, the product was tested and found to contain milk, which is not indicated on the packaging. The firm’s investigation is ongoing

Recalled product can be returned to the place you purchased. For more information or assistance, please contact us at 1-888-421-2032 (Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 5p.m. EST) or contact@nugonutriton.com.