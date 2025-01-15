Transforming Church Communities: Lay Pastoral Care as Envisioned by Robert K. MacKenzie, Presented by Atticus Publishing

"Pastoral Care Teams in Churches" Offers Blueprint for Lay Involvement in Church Care Ministries”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly introduces Pastoral Care Teams in Churches , a new book by Robert K. MacKenzie that provides an essential guide for churches looking to enhance their pastoral care through lay involvement. This insightful guide details the process of establishing and managing a team of lay workers dedicated to providing non-urgent pastoral care within their communities.With a PhD in biblical studies from McGill University and years of practical experience in pastoral roles across Nova Scotia and Ontario, MacKenzie brings a wealth of knowledge to this topic. His previous academic contributions include The Author of the Apocalypse: A Review of the Prevailing Hypothesis of Jewish-Christian Authorship.The book emerges from a recognized need within the lay training program in which MacKenzie is involved. Faced with the absence of a suitable manual to guide the establishment of lay pastoral care teams, MacKenzie crafted a comprehensive guide that covers everything from the basics of team setup to the subtleties of active listening and providing a ministry of presence.MacKenzie explains, “This book isn’t just a manual; it’s a blueprint for nurturing the soul of a church community through genuine, loving connections. Our aim is to empower lay members to carry forward the ministry of Jesus Christ by fulfilling His command to love one another deeply and genuinely.”Pastoral Care Teams in Churches highlights the importance of interpersonal bonds within the church community. It outlines how lay people, with proper training, can significantly contribute to the overall health and wellbeing of their church family. Through active listening and non-directive care, these lay pastoral teams help fulfill a scriptural mandate to love and support one another, reflecting the compassionate ministry of Jesus Christ during His time on earth.Robert K. MacKenzie further discusses these topics and the implementation of the book's strategies in his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, facilitated by Atticus Publishing. This conversation provides additional context and insights into the urgent need for lay involvement in church pastoral care.This book is an invaluable resource for church leaders and congregations that aspire to strengthen their pastoral care services without overburdening their clergy. It offers practical advice on recruiting, training, and managing a lay pastoral care team that can extend the reach of compassion and care within the church community.For additional information, to request a review copy, or to arrange an interview with Robert K. MacKenzie, please contact barbbobmackenzie@gmail.com.Pastoral Care Teams in Churches is available for purchase from major booksellers like Barnes & Noble and Amazon

The Spotlight Network on Pastoral Care Teams in Churches by Robert K MacKenzie

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.