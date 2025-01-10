Governor Henry McMaster Declares State of Emergency for Winter Weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-02 to declare a State of Emergency in support of the state's ongoing response efforts to the winter weather moving across South Carolina. The State of Emergency coincides with the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center moving to Operation Condition 2 as of 10:00 AM.
"Our state's emergency teams are fully prepared, and this State of Emergency will provide them additional support to respond to the winter weather moving across our state," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Forecasts predict significant snow, sleet, and ice, with conditions intensifying earlier than anticipated, creating dangerous road conditions today and into tomorrow. I urge all South Carolinians to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, take appropriate safety measures, and stay informed by following local weather updates."
The National Weather Service forecasts significant snow, sleet, and ice starting Friday, impacting much of the state.
"The Governor's Executive Order further ensures state agencies can continue to efficiently coordinate any necessary resources," said South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson. "We've faced snow and ice storms in the past, and we are fully prepared to respond to any requests for assistance from our local emergency managers."
The South Carolina Department of Transportation began pretreating roads and highways Wednesday and has stationed equipment and personnel in strategic locations across the state.
On January 8, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2025-01, waiving certain transportation regulations in preparation for and throughout the winter weather.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety urges motorists to frequently check the weather forecast and stay informed, as conditions can change quickly. Unnecessary travel is discouraged. Troopers will be closely monitoring roadways for hazardous conditions during weather events and will work with our partners to respond as swiftly as possible.
Residents should remember the following winter safety precautions:
- During winter storm weather, it is best to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel. If you must travel, ensure your vehicle is in good condition. Check the fluids, battery, and tires. Ensure that you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.
- Remember to keep a full charge on your cell phone and mobile devices so they can be used during an emergency.
- If you lose power, know how to report the outage to your utility company and have alternate, safe means of staying warm.
- Monitor local media for information about warming shelters opened by local organizations.
- Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes that lack heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold and consider letting your faucets drip or slightly stream overnight to help prevent frozen pipes.
- Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them.
- Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, do not burn charcoal indoors. Charcoal fumes can result in carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Never operate a portable generator indoors.
- Keep anything that can burn (e.g., paper, clothing, furniture) at least three feet away from portable space heaters to prevent fire hazards.
- Check on your animals and ensure that their access to food and water is not blocked by ice or other obstacles. Shelter them indoors, if possible.
- Check on anyone who may need extra help during winter weather.
- The official South Carolina Severe Winter Weather Guide is available for download at www.scemd.org.
