Governor Henry McMaster Declares State of Emergency for Winter Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-02 to declare a State of Emergency in support of the state's ongoing response efforts to the winter weather moving across South Carolina. The State of Emergency coincides with the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center moving to Operation Condition 2 as of 10:00 AM.

"Our state's emergency teams are fully prepared, and this State of Emergency will provide them additional support to respond to the winter weather moving across our state," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Forecasts predict significant snow, sleet, and ice, with conditions intensifying earlier than anticipated, creating dangerous road conditions today and into tomorrow. I urge all South Carolinians to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, take appropriate safety measures, and stay informed by following local weather updates."

The National Weather Service forecasts significant snow, sleet, and ice starting Friday, impacting much of the state.

"The Governor's Executive Order further ensures state agencies can continue to efficiently coordinate any necessary resources," said South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson. "We've faced snow and ice storms in the past, and we are fully prepared to respond to any requests for assistance from our local emergency managers."

The South Carolina Department of Transportation began pretreating roads and highways Wednesday and has stationed equipment and personnel in strategic locations across the state.

On January 8, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2025-01, waiving certain transportation regulations in preparation for and throughout the winter weather.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety urges motorists to frequently check the weather forecast and stay informed, as conditions can change quickly. Unnecessary travel is discouraged. Troopers will be closely monitoring roadways for hazardous conditions during weather events and will work with our partners to respond as swiftly as possible.

Residents should remember the following winter safety precautions: