FEMA, Federal Government Committed to Helping Californians During Historic Wildfire Response

WASHINGTON -- While response efforts continue in Southern California, FEMA and its federal and nonprofit partners are on the ground coordinating lifesaving and life-sustaining activities to support the state-led disaster response. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is in the affected areas today assessing damage and meeting with community officials to determine where FEMA’s assistance is needed most.

Yesterday, President Biden approved funds to cover 100 percent of the cost of debris removal and lifesaving and life-sustaining activities the state and local governments take—including fire suppression efforts —as they work to save lives.

FEMA has multiple specialized teams on the ground, supporting state planning and response efforts. Additional federal responders are expected to deploy to California in the coming days.

Currently, seven state-run and nonprofit shelters are open and partners like the American Red Cross and others are providing a safe place to stay, meals and emotional comfort to people. To find a shelter, text SHELTER and your ZIP code to 43362, visit redcross.org/shelter or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can also call this number if you need assistance locating a missing loved one because of the fires.

People should continue to listen to instructions from local officials and evacuate immediately if told to do so. Do not return home until you are told it is safe. If possible, wear a face covering to protect against smoke inhalation.

Los Angeles County residents who have disaster-related needs can now apply for FEMA assistance, which can include money for essential items, temporary housing needs, home repair and other disaster related needs.

After making a claim with their insurance provider, the first step residents can take to jumpstart their recovery is to apply for FEMA assistance. If insurance does not cover all your damage, FEMA may provide additional help. There are three ways to apply:

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance - YouTube.