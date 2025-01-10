Pasadena, Hollywood and Sylmar courthouses to reopen Friday

(Subscription required) Update: The Pasadena, Hollywood and Sylmar Juvenile courthouses will all reopen on Friday according to a notice issued by the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday evening.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.