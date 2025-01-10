Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2024 totaled $161.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $83.6 billion. In December, certain Artisan Funds made their annual income and capital gains distributions. December month-end AUM includes the impact of approximately $450 million of Artisan Funds distributions not reinvested.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of December 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $         20,591          
Global Discovery           1,808          
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth           12,952          
U.S. Small-Cap Growth           3,094          
Global Equity Team      
Global Equity           346          
Non-U.S. Growth           12,410          
China Post-Venture           178          
U.S. Value Team      
Value Equity           4,915          
U.S. Mid-Cap Value           2,666          
Value Income           16          
International Value Team      
International Value           43,911          
International Explorer           384          
Global Value Team      
Global Value           28,364          
Select Equity           315          
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team      
Sustainable Emerging Markets           1,552          
Credit Team      
High Income           11,593          
Credit Opportunities           272          
Floating Rate           77          
Developing World Team      
Developing World           4,100          
Antero Peak Group      
Antero Peak           1,979          
Antero Peak Hedge           232          
International Small-Mid Team      
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth           6,544          
EMsights Capital Group      
Global Unconstrained           701          
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities           1,024          
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities           1,184          
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $         161,208          

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $105.0 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
