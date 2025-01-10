From Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, which tragically occurred during its scheduled flight from Baku to Grozny on Wednesday 25th December 2024. This unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of 38 lives and left many others injured.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the grieving families and all those affected by this tragedy.

In reiterating my deepest condolences and solidarity with the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan during this difficult period, please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Wavel Ramkalawan

President of the Republic of Seychelles