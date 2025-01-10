Governor Stein, State Leaders Urge Preparation and Caution as Winter Storm System Arrives

NORTH CAROLINA, January 10 - (RALEIGH) -- Governor Josh Stein advised North Carolinians on Friday to exercise caution over the weekend as the state braces for impacts from a winter storm that will bring cold temperatures, snow, and ice to large portions of the state.

“As this storm moves into North Carolina, we anticipate a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain that will cause travel impacts and potential power outages from the mountains to the coast,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I encourage all North Carolinians to monitor their local weather forecast during the next several days, stay home if possible, and make any final preparations today necessary to remain safe and warm this weekend. To the people of western North Carolina, we know that this storm is making a difficult time even harder. We are with you every step of the way and will not let up.”

“We have been monitoring this weather system for a number of days and have remained in close communication with our local emergency managers across the state as we evaluated resource and support needs,” said Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “The State Emergency Response Team has been activated and is working with key partners – such as the Department of Transportation, the North Carolina National Guard, the State Highway Patrol, and utilities, as well as others.”

“I am encouraging all North Carolinians to be prepared, to get your emergency supplies and anything else you might need, now,” said Secretary Joey Hopkins. “Once the storm hits, please don’t try to drive. Stay off the roads unless it is absolutely essential that you travel.”

The Department of Transportation has activated more than 1,900 employees and contractors involved in pre-storm preparations, and as of this morning, they have used more than 3M gallons of brine to pretreat hundreds of roads and highways across the state. They also have over 600 trucks with plows and spreaders, more than 300 motor graders ready to remove snow and ice, and over 160,000 tons of salt ready to treat roads.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media. For those displaced from their homes due to Hurricane Helene, call 1-800-621-3362 for FEMA support.

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet including leash and feeding supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.

If your power goes out: