Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Concerning Claims by Scorpion Capital

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco announces that it is investigating potential securities law violations by TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TMDX).

About the Investigation

On January 10, 2025, Bloomberg reported TransMedics shares dropped “as much as 13% after Scorpion Capital said it is short the transplant-therapy company’s stock.”

If you have information concerning Scorpion Capital's report or would like more information about our investigation, please click here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco or contact us at 800-516-9926 or law@bermantabacco.com.

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities and antitrust complex cases.

For more information, click here or contact us at 800-516-9926 or law@bermantabacco.com.

