Pitzer College Names Webb Schools’ Bob Fass as Vice President for College Advancement

Claremont native Bob Fass brings a rich background in advancement leadership to his new role

Claremont, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitzer College announces the selection of Bob Fass to serve as the College’s vice president for college advancement. Fass most recently served as chief advancement officer at The Webb Schools in Claremont. He begins at Pitzer on Feb. 1.

“Fass’ extensive experience, demonstrated success, deep roots in Claremont, and passion for education and social impact position him well to lead and elevate our advancement efforts,” said President Strom C. Thacker in a message sent to the Pitzer community earlier this week.

Fass brings to Pitzer a wealth of experience in various advancement, development, and leadership roles. During his 18-year tenure at Webb, a renowned independent school not far from the College, he successfully led two comprehensive campaigns totaling over $250 million, including the $200 million Centennial Campaign that concluded in December 2024. Fass’ career has been marked by transformative accomplishments in fundraising, endowment growth, engagement, and strategic planning.

Fass oversaw all aspects of advancement at Webb, including annual, major, and planned giving. He also managed alumni, donor, and parent relations, in addition to team and budget management. Under his leadership, the school’s endowment grew fourfold, and its annual fund rose by 250 percent. His efforts helped secure a historic $100 million bequest, one of the largest ever made to an independent school in the United States.

In addition to his success at Webb, Fass has held senior roles in nonprofit management, higher education, and professional theatre. Notably, he was the founding program director and associate professor for the Master of Fine Arts program in Arts Administration at Southern Utah University, where he created a curriculum that continues to serve students today. A proud Claremont native, Fass grew up immersed in the Claremont Colleges community.

Fass holds a Master of Fine Arts in Nonprofit Management from the University of Alabama and a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts from California State University, Fullerton. He has also been deeply involved in local and professional communities, having served as president of the Claremont Educational Foundation, an elected member of the Claremont Unified School District governing board, and on the board of the Southern California Council of Charitable Gift Planners.

Reflecting on his new role, Fass noted that, having grown up in Claremont, his arrival at Pitzer feels like a homecoming.

“It is a great honor, and I am humbled to have been chosen,” he said. “I have known and loved Pitzer since its earliest days and admire its dedication to producing educational experiences rooted in social impact and innovation through the lens of a world-class interdisciplinary liberal arts curriculum. With Strom Thacker's exciting vision and leadership, I am eager to advance Pitzer's impact in its second half-century.”

About Pitzer College: Founded in 1963, Pitzer College is a leading liberal arts and sciences college and has been consistently ranked among the nation’s top higher education institutions by The Princeton Review. The College emphasizes environmental and interdisciplinary studies, the arts, humanities and social, behavioral and natural sciences. With 1,200 students, Pitzer College is a member of The Claremont Colleges, a unique group in U.S. higher education that consists of five undergraduate colleges and two graduate institutions. The contiguous campuses share numerous programs and facilities. At Pitzer, students have access to all the resources of a major university while enjoying the benefits of a small liberal arts college experience and its personalized approach to education.

Nick Owchar Pitzer College nowcha@pitzer.edu

