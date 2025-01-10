Author Will Crudge Unveils the Thrilling Sci-Fi Series Blood and Metal

PENDLETON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Will Crudge, an emerging voice in the world of science fiction, is proud to announce the launch of his exhilarating book series, Blood and Metal. This captivating saga is a gripping exploration of courage, resilience, and humanity’s unyielding fight against corruption and oppression in the far reaches of space.With seven action-packed novels, the Blood and Metal series takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the cosmos aboard the legendary titanium battleships Nemesis, Invincible, Tiamat, and Mayhem. Each installment is a standalone masterpiece while contributing to a larger, interconnected epic that examines the enduring fight for justice and survival againstoverwhelming odds.Book 1: Project Nemesis Captain Jason Renault and his band of misfit reservists take a stand against the corrupt Apex Industries, a ruthless conglomerate bent on dominating humanity through treachery and deceit. As the crew of the battleship Nemesis defends the galaxy, they shine as beacons of determination, challenging a military-industrial complex built on lies.Book 2: Fenrir The crew of Nemesis embarks on a mission to reclaim an ancient titanium warship, rescue a kidnapped crown prince, and confront secrets that could reshape humanity’s destiny. Packed with Norse cultural references and intense space battles, Fenrir delves into the human condition and the thrill of discovery.Book 3: Invincible The mighty battleship Invincible joins the fray, with Jason Renault and his team pushing the limits to protect the galaxy from an unprecedented threat. Invincible is a testament to courage and resilience in the face of cosmic peril.Book 4: Armada As chaos looms, humanity’s defenders rally an armada of titanium battleships to confront the rising Apex Empire and the Chartean Empire’s ruthless forces. Armada introduces new alliances, hidden starships, and an action-packed battle for survival.Book 5: Tiamat With Nemesis crippled by an unseen foe, the newly constructed Tiamat takes center stage. Readers will be captivated as the battleship faces off against the terrifying Juggernaut in a fight for supremacy that tests the mettle of humanity’s finest warriors.Book 6: Mayhem In Mayhem, a civilian passenger liner is attacked by pirates, and the crew of the titular ship is thrust into action. With a high-stakes rescue mission and groundbreaking technology at stake, this installment showcases the rising tension and evolving threats to the galaxy.Book 7: Juggernaut The climactic hunt for the monstrous Juggernaut takes readers on a galaxy-spanning quest. With sinister forces looming and humanity on the brink, Juggernaut promises an electrifying conclusion to a saga of heroism and sacrifice.Will Crudge, a retired Army veteran, husband, father, and animal enthusiast, brings a unique perspective to his writing. When he’s not crafting tales of splendor and wonderment, he’s navigating a neurotypical world through the lenses of his neurodivergent eyes. With a supportive network of friends and family, he finds solace in gaming, reading, maintaining his old truck, and amusing an elderly labradoodle and a flock of parakeets.Despite years of hiatus due to personal obligations and other priorities, Will Crudge has returned to the writer’s chair with a renewed commitment. He’s here to stay, ready to share more stories with his readers. He resides in the upstate of South Carolina, a place he cherishes, with his fantastic wife, Katherine, and his platoon of adoring children. Their love and support are his pillars of strength, making every day a new adventure.The Blood and Metal series is now available in print, eBook, and audiobook formats at major retailers and online platforms.Explore the cosmos, fight for justice, and experience the thrill of Blood and Metal! Follow Will Crudge and join the adventure that has readers everywhere raving.Blood and Metal (7 book series): https://shorturl.at/4t105

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.